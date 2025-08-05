Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Zadar, Croatia

Hotel 1 299 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 299 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 16
Bathrooms count 13
Area 1 299 m²
A luxurious 4**** hotel in a top location in Zadar, only 800 meters from wonderful beaches.T…
$11,52M
Hotel in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 75
Bathrooms count 75
Exceptional brand-new hotel of 75 rooms in Zadar area mere 400 meters from marvellous beachl…
$18,44M
Hotel 258 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 258 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Apartment house with a spacious garden in Zadar area, just 80 meters from the sea.Total surf…
$743,330
Hotel 1 200 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 200 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 24
Bathrooms count 24
Area 1 200 m²
A wonderful hotel in one of the most popular districts of Zadar - Borik area!Beautiful view …
$3,27M
Hotel 375 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 375 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Area 375 m²
Unique 1st line touristic property in Zadara area - hotel with restaurant!This fully renovat…
$1,82M
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA in Grad Zadar, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 2
A small family run hotel is for sale that is generating exceptional income and achieving goo…
$1,49M
Hotel in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
A beautiful apart-hotel in an exceptional location, first row to the sea in a quiet part of …
$2,13M
APARTMENTS ON THE SEASHORE, CROATIA. in Grad Zadar, Croatia
APARTMENTS ON THE SEASHORE, CROATIA.
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 182 m²
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION Utilities: Water supply, Electricity, Waterworks, City sewerage. H…
$1,42M
Hotel 566 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 566 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 14
Area 566 m²
Apart-house with beautiful views and outdoor swimming pool in the area of Diklo Beach near Z…
Price on request
Hotel 1 880 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 880 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 27
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 880 m²
Beachfront aparthotel not far from Novalja and a few minutes from the most beautiful beaches…
$6,13M
Hotel 651 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 651 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 651 m²
Nestled in an exceptional locale, just a stone's throw from the idyllic beach, between the s…
$2,30M
Commercial property 50 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Commercial property 50 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 50 m²
Agent s licencom
$63,905
Hotel 1 648 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 1 648 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 25
Area 1 648 m²
Unique new resort just 50 meters from the sea, featuring 6 villas and 6 apartments in a prim…
$5,76M
Hotel in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 69
Bathrooms count 69
For sale is a charming Mediterranean camp located in a quaint town near Zadar. The entire ca…
Price on request
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Grad Zadar, Croatia
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 30
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 3
The hotel is located in an attractive location near the sea, in an exclusive part of Zadar. …
$5,70M
Commercial property 1 783 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Commercial property 1 783 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 1 783 m²
Multipurpose business space in an excellent traffic location with parking, Zadar At an excel…
$2,76M
Hotel in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
This spacious apart-house is located in the famous elite tourist destination Diklo, Zadar, o…
$1,96M
Hotel 350 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 350 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
A luxurious guest villa of 3 apartments in a prime location on the island of Vir (Zadar area…
$1,05M
Hotel 343 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 343 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
In the vicinity of Zadar, at a distance of 600 meters from the sea, we are glad to offer an …
$1,50M
Hotel 2 200 m² in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Hotel 2 200 m²
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 35
Bathrooms count 35
Area 2 200 m²
A super-attractive family hotel on the 1st line to the sea near the small town of Posedarje …
$4,11M
