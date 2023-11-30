Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Grad Pula, Croatia

FAMILY HOTEL IN CROATIA, BORIK in Grad Pula, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL IN CROATIA, BORIK
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 740 m²
Number of floors 2
A small hotel for sale, located right on the shore, on the beach. The multi-storey building…
€1,25M
INVESTMENT UN HOTEL PULA, CROATIA in Grad Pula, Croatia
INVESTMENT UN HOTEL PULA, CROATIA
Grad Pula, Croatia
Rooms 15
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique hotel for sale in the very center of Pula. This cozy hotel provides an excellent…
€3,68M
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Grad Pula, Croatia
Revenue house 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Grad Pula, Croatia
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
PULA – MEDULIN Villa with 5 apartments – top furniture, pool and 200m to the sea in Nobelvi…
€990,000
