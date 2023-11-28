Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

1 property total found
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Crikvenica, Croatia
Hotel 50 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Crikvenica, Croatia
Rooms 50
For sale hotel 4 *, located on the beach near the sea near Crikvenica. The hotel was built i…
€8,00M
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Mir