Commercial real estate in City of Zagreb, Croatia

5 properties total found
Shop 3 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 3 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 300 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13632 Donji grad, Tuškanova Commercial space of 300m2 on the ground …
€1,50M
Office 9 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Office 9 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 213 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13447 Trnje, Radnička cesta Commercial space, office at 7.,8. and th…
€2,70M
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus in Lucko, Croatia
Commercial with elevator, with Ownership document, with bus
Lucko, Croatia
Area 1 586 m²
I25034 Hrastovička ulica
€3,60M
Restaurant 1 room in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 1 room
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 15 m²
Donji Grad, Vlaška/Iblerov Trg, established restaurant A fully equipped restaurant with an …
€200,000
Warehouse 4 rooms in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 4 rooms
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Donji grad, Draškovićeva  Business space of 132m2, located on the ground floor of a residen…
€480,000
