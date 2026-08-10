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Сommercial property in City of Zagreb, Croatia

;
hotels
4
offices
4
investment properties
13
warehouses
3
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108 properties total found
Hotel in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 62
Bathrooms count 62
Originally housed in a grand palace that has been meticulously transformed into a 5-star san…
$39,87M
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Hotel 194 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 194 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Zagreb city centre hostel for sale represents an excellent opportunity for investors searchi…
$1,11M
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Hotel 400 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Hotel 400 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
Well-Established Hostel in a Prime Location in Zagreb!Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, is not…
$1,71M
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TekceTekce
Shop 27 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 27 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Zagreb, Britanski Trg Newly renovated one-room office space of 27.36 m2 in the basement of …
$143,030
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Commercial property 166 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 166 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 166 m²
I26930 Jakova Gotovca
$226,967
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Warehouse 1 100 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Warehouse 1 100 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 100 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13946 Jankomir, Samoborska cesta Commercial building for sale - pref…
$1,73M
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Commercial property 150 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 150 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 150 m²
I22418 Radnička cesta
$453,933
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Restaurant 334 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Restaurant 334 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 1
Area 334 m²
Ilica, near Frankopanska street Business space- Restaurant, area of 333.80 m2 on the ground…
$842,033
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Office 484 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Office 484 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 484 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14846Trešnjevka, Nova cestaSale of a representative office space with a…
$1,67M
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Commercial property 42 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 42 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 42 m²
I28872 Trg Ante Starčevića
$221,432
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Commercial property 16 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 16 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 16 m²
I28908 Ribnička
$26,573
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Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
ZAGREB, PANTOVČAK, INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN A TOP LOCATION A house for sale in Rohbau condi…
Price on request
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Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
I25326 Trsje
$930,009
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Commercial property 316 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 316 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 316 m²
I25948 Ilica kod Cvjetnog trga
$830,365
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Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
I28075 Pantovčak
$939,973
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Investment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Investment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
I27149 Mariborska
$199,288
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Commercial property 139 m² in Lucko, Croatia
Commercial property 139 m²
Lucko, Croatia
Area 139 m²
I27737 Ivice Drmića
$359,825
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Commercial property 17 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 17 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 17 m²
I29292 Maksimirsko naselje
$27,679
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Commercial property 142 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 142 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 142 m²
SALES, BUSINESS SPACE, CENTER Commercial premises for sale in a residential and commercial b…
$938,407
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Investment in Lucko, Croatia
Investment
Lucko, Croatia
ZAGREB SOUTH, A BUSINESS HOTEL **** IN AN EXCELLENT LOCATIONThe hotel has 71 keys, a restaur…
$9,96M
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Commercial property 4 270 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 4 270 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 4 270 m²
www.biliskov.com ID 14428Zitnjak, Slavonska avenueDetached office building, new construction…
$5,76M
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Commercial property 75 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 75 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 75 m²
I23610 Trešnjevka
$265,718
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Commercial property 140 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 140 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 140 m²
I28477 Rudeška cesta
$885,723
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Commercial property 600 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 600 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 600 m²
I29143 Centar
Price on request
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Office 29 m² in Adamovec, Croatia
Office 29 m²
Adamovec, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Zagreb, Sesvete Excellently positioned office space of 29m2 on the 1st floor of a business …
$97,016
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Investment in Lucko, Croatia
Investment
Lucko, Croatia
I22073 Benkovačka cesta
Price on request
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Commercial property 64 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Commercial property 64 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 64 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14969-1Zagreb, ŠpanskoA beautifully decorated business space with a tot…
$311,437
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Commercial property 139 m² in Adamovec, Croatia
Commercial property 139 m²
Adamovec, Croatia
Area 139 m²
I25002 Dumovečki lug
$138,394
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Office 305 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Office 305 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 305 m²
www.biliskov.com ID: 14649Trešnjevka, near the marketCommercial space with a total area of 3…
$911,242
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Shop 100 m² in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Shop 100 m²
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 100 m²
Donji Grad, near Knežev ParkLuxuriously decorated office space of 100 m2 in the basement of …
$305,670
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