  2. Croatia
  3. Commercial
  4. Grad Zadar

Commercial real estate in Grad Zadar, Croatia

FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA in Grad Zadar, Croatia
FAMILY HOTEL DIKLO, CROATIA
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 8
Area 603 m²
Number of floors 2
A small family run hotel is for sale that is generating exceptional income and achieving goo…
€1,37M
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
+38651772867 info@velesdar.eu
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Investment 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
€599,999
Investment with electricity in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Investment with electricity
Grad Zadar, Croatia
FOR SALE, ZADAR, LAND 1,000m2WITH BUILDING PERMIT!We are selling an extremely attractive bui…
€360,000
Commercial with Bedrooms in Kozino, Croatia
Commercial with Bedrooms
Kozino, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 545 m²
If you are in the search for amazing service from a leading real estate company in Croatia, …
€1,55M
