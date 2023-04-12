UAE
Turkey
Mediterranean Region
Commercial real estate in Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Antalya
175
Sekerhane Mahallesi
125
Alanya
122
Kemer
3
Mersin
2
Gazipasa
1
Kaş
1
Kepez
1
Konyaalti
1
Manavgat
1
Muratpasa
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
177 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop 1 bathroom
Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bath
Number of floors 12
€ 199,000
# CONSTRUCTION INFORMATION - COMMENCEMENT DATE: 20.05.2021 - FINAL COMPLETION DATE: 31.11.…
Hotel 28 rooms
Kemer, Turkey
28 Number of rooms
900 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
CAPACITY: 28 ROOMS HOTEL AREA: 806 M2 ANTALYA: 60 KM GENERAL INFORMATION: Main…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
270 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 379,500
Shop in Alanya for sale Area: Antalya, Alanya, GikgilliMAGAZIN FOR SALE OF A SQUARE OF 270 M…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
40 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 92,400
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Aparthotel near the hypermarket in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, SaraiThis is a five-story build…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
469 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 6,050,000
Aparthotel with kitchen and sea views in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraAll…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 8,800,000
Cozy apart hotel with private beach by the sea in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothDistance to …
Hotel 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 3,606,400
Cozy hotel with pool near Cleopatra Beach in the center of AlanyaArea: Antalya, Alanya, Sara…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,885,000
Luxurious hotel by the sea in the center of Alanya with full activity and different roomsAre…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 24,200,000
Luxurious five-star hotel on the seafront in Oba with full activityArea: Antalya, Alanya, Bo…
Hotel 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 10,725,000
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
300 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 825,000
Commercial Square for a Shop in MAHMUTLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarShop with a useful …
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
180 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 825,000
Commercial area for a store in a complex in MAHMUTLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, MahmutlarIt cons…
Commercial 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
1 Floor
€ 249,000
We present to you a commercial project in the Turkler area for business and investment. The …
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
278 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 935,000
Four-story building with a shop and six apartments with the right to citizenship in ŞEKERHAN…
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
230 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 462,000
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
500 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 858,000
Villa building for 5 apartments by the sea in KESTEL for citizenshipArea: Antalya, Alanya, K…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms
400 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 495,000
commercial real estate 4 + 1 in ALANYAArea: Antalya, AlanyaDistance to the sea: 200The room …
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 131,200
Office space in a comprehensive project under construction with a residential and commercial…
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
312 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 936,800
Shoplifting in a comprehensive project under construction with a residential and commercial …
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 924,000
Commercial 1 room
Mersin, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
52 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 121,800
Commercial area for a store in a complex in MERSİNArea: Mersin, Mezitli, TejaDistance to the…
Commercial 1 room
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms
148 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 640,800
Commercial Square for a store in Istanbul in the very center of the cityArea: Istanbul, Bagg…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
650 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 660,000
Shop for sale in GazipashaArea: Antalya, Alanya, GazipashaShop for sale in Gazipasha with in…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/1 Floor
€ 13,750,000
All Inclusive Hotel 4 Stars in PAYALLARArea: Antalya, Alanya, PayallarThe hotel consists of:…
Commercial
Alanya, Turkey
450 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 632,500
New building for a store in Alanya Area: Antalya, AlanyaNew building for a store in Alanya, …
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
1/5 Floor
€ 1,760,000
Offering hotel license building in GÜLLERPINARI Area: Antalya, Alanya, Guler PynaraDistance …
Office 2 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
2 Number of rooms
78 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 150,000
Excellent Duplex office 1 + 1 in Gazipaşa with separate kitchenArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
Office 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms
100 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 175,000
Beautiful Duplex office 2 + 1 in Gazipaşa with separate kitchenArea: Antalya, Alanya, Gazipa…
Hotel
Alanya, Turkey
600 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 2,035,000
Beautiful 16-room hotel in ObaArea: Antalya, Alanya, BothThe hotel is located in the center …
