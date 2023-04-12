Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Spain

commercial property
914
hotels
250
offices
54
manufacture buildings
5
apartment buildings
6
investment properties
21
warehouses
3
shops
4
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
48 properties total found
Restaurantin Torrevieja, Spain
Restaurant
Torrevieja, Spain
974 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Entire building with 5 floorsBasement floor (warehouse, office, cellar, meeting room, bar wi…
Restaurantin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Restaurant
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
192 m²
€ 450,000
Cozy restaurant located in La Mirena, Marbella. Stunning panoramic views of the sea and the…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
1 466 m²
€ 12,000,000
Commercial premises in the elite area of Barcelona - San Gervasi. The emblematic place of t…
Restaurantin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Restaurant
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
65 m²
€ 318,000
Bar - Restaurant located on the Costa del Sol in the Porto Deportivo, the center of Marbell…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 675,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. …
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
140 m²
€ 1,250,000
Commercial premises in the Ginardo area of Barcelona. Total area 140 m.sq. F…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 950,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Dreta area of Barcelona. Angular room opposite the pede…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
€ 320,000
Commercial premises in the Eixample Eskerra district of Barcelona. Currently rented - resta…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
300 m²
€ 1,400,000
Commercial space in the heart of Barcelona. Total area 300 m2. one floor. Facade 20 meters.…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
90 m²
€ 770,000
Commercial premises in the Siutat Beia district of Barcelona. A step away from the world-fa…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
60 m²
€ 210,000
Commercial premises in Barcelona's elite area - Sant Gervasi. High cross-country street. To…
Restaurantin Aspe, Spain
Restaurant
Aspe, Spain
160 m²
€ 880,000
DescriptionOn sale a restaurant on the seafront in Alicante: 880.000 Euro !!!A new restauran…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
395 m²
€ 1,350,000
Commercial premises in the Eschample Escerra area, in close proximity to Hospital Cl i…
Restaurant 3 bathroomsin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Restaurant 3 bathrooms
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
3 bath
€ 450,000
Cozy restaurant located in La Mairena, Marbella. Stunning panoramic views of the sea and th…
Restaurant 2 bathroomsin Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
Restaurant 2 bathrooms
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 bath 65 m²
€ 264,000
Bar - Restaurant located on the coast of Costa del Sol, in Porto Deportivo, downtown Marbel…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
100 m²
€ 175,000
Bar-restaurant in traspaso on Avenida Diagonal of Barcelona. Region of Eshample. Total area…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
194 m²
€ 7,000,000
Commercial premises in the first line of the sea in the Barcelona area of the city o…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
174 m²
€ 1,200,000
Commercial premises in Sant Gervasi district, Bar selon. corner room opposite pedest…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
800 m²
€ 1,780,000
Commercial premises on the central highway in the area of Ashamplé (Sant Antoni) of B…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
484 m²
€ 1,190,000
The commercial premises in Barcelona's elite district of Sant Gervasi are Turo Park. The tot…
Restaurant 5 bathroomsin Malaga, Spain
Restaurant 5 bathrooms
Malaga, Spain
5 bath
€ 5,200,000
Option Rent-To-Buy! For 8 years, conditions to negociate.Contract for rent up to 20 years. T…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
120 m²
€ 345,000
Commercial premises in Barcelona - Pob Lenow. Angular space at a busy crossroads est.…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
537 m²
€ 425,000
Restaurant in traspaso in Gracia district of Bars Room ug Total area 53 7 m.q. Terrac…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 735,000
Commercial premises in the Eshample district of Barcelona. One block from the world-famous P…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
300 m²
€ 450,000
Restaurant in traspaso in Gothic Quarter in Barca lone. Most tourist place go Total ar…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
160 m²
€ 500,000
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barce lone. On one of the central master ale. C…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
€ 500,000
Restaurant in traspaso in the heart of Barcelona, in the Gothic Quarter 100 meters fro…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 825,000
For sale commercial premises in the Eshample area, Sant Antoni zone on the city's centr…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
359 m²
€ 1,105,000
Commercial space on the central highway in the Forest Roots district of Barsel Located…
Restaurantin Barcelona, Spain
Restaurant
Barcelona, Spain
350 m²
€ 795,000
Ресторан в районе Вилла Олимпика с террасой. Общая площадь 350 м.кв. Высота потолков 4 метра…

Regions with properties for sale

in Sant Joan d Alacant
in Guardamar del Segura
in Elx Elche
in Ibiza
in Puerto Real
in Barcelones
in Murcia
in Denia
in Santiago del Teide
in Aragon
in Lower Empordà
in Barcelona
in Safor
in Benissa
in la Plana Alta
in Xabia Javea
in Rojales
in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
in San Javier
in el Camp de Turia

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir