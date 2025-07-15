Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Malaga
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Cafe and Restaurants in Malaga, Spain

сommercial property
36
hotels
3
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Restaurant in Marbella, Spain
Restaurant
Marbella, Spain
Bathrooms count 5
Option Rent-To-Buy! For 8 years, conditions to negociate.Contract for rent up to 20 years. T…
$5,20M
Leave a request
Restaurant in Marbella, Spain
Restaurant
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 1
A high rated restaurant and cocktail bar in the center of Marbella with a lot of foot traffi…
$478,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Restaurant 276 m² in Torremolinos, Spain
Restaurant 276 m²
Torremolinos, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 276 m²
Number of floors 3
Generous Restaurant for Sale in Well Located in Torremolinos Málaga This restaurant for sale…
$374,504
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go