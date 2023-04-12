Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Spain

21 property total found
Investmentin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Investment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
249 m²
€ 660,000
For sale building in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 249.00 m2,…
Investmentin Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
555 m²
€ 849,000
For sale residential and local building with naya in the center. Ideal investment For sal…
Investmentin Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,070,000
For sale residential building and premises. ideal investment For sale, a classic building…
Investment 4 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 322 m²
€ 579,900
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
Investment 9 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Investment 9 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
9 bath 250 m²
€ 777,000
For sale is a complex building in Alicante, divided into 9 fully equipped separate apartment…
Investmentin Torrevieja, Spain
Investment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 100 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 1100.00 m2 consists of…
Investment 75 roomsin Barcelones, Spain
Investment 75 rooms
Barcelones, Spain
75 Number of rooms
€ 35,000,000
For sale hotel, in a picturesque place surrounded by gardens on Montjuic mountain. The hote…
Investment 70 roomsin Barcelones, Spain
Investment 70 rooms
Barcelones, Spain
70 Number of rooms
€ 35,000,000
A five-star boutique hotel with an impressive view of Barcelona and the Mediterranean Sea i…
Investmentin Castello d Empuries, Spain
Investment
Castello d Empuries, Spain
160 m²
Price on request
For sale is a bar-restaurant on the first line of the sea in the city of Santa Margarita, Ro…
Investmentin Cullera, Spain
Investment
Cullera, Spain
3 545 m²
€ 8,200,000
Nursing home for sale in Cullera, with a maximum capacity of 477 people and an area 3545,35m…
Investmentin Utiel, Spain
Investment
Utiel, Spain
3 000 m²
€ 250,000
La empresa consta de 1 instalación fotovoltaica fija de 35 kW. La instalación est&…
Investment 21 bedroomin l Eliana, Spain
Investment 21 bedroom
l Eliana, Spain
641 m²
€ 500,000
Club for men for sale in Alterne near Valencia capital
Investmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
1 840 m²
€ 1,750,000
They sell to themselves lot of 20 housings in the center of Alicante, more 20 garages all th…
Investment 58 bathroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Investment 58 bathrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
58 bath 1 400 m²
€ 750,000
Residence sells for students to only 300m of the universities, 58 rooms of which 3 are for m…
Investmentin Outeiro de Rei, Spain
Investment
Outeiro de Rei, Spain
3 000 m²
€ 5,500,000
Geriátrico with capacity for 192 squares, more 50 of día, is managed for geriatr&#…
Investment 1 bathroomin Alberic, Spain
Investment 1 bathroom
Alberic, Spain
1 bath
€ 1,100,000
Petrol station for sale. It´s situated in a town of Valencia. Annual sales are 3,300,00…
Investmentin Lliria, Spain
Investment
Lliria, Spain
€ 1,100,000
Petrol station for sale. It´s situted near Valencia. Annual sales are 1,850,000 liters.…
Investmentin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alacant Alicante, Spain
16 000 m²
€ 12,000,000
Geriatric centre in the Alicante province. It´s currently empty and did not get to prem…
Investmentin l Horta Oest, Spain
Investment
l Horta Oest, Spain
€ 1,399,000
Geriatric centre is located just 15 minutes from the capital and 20 min from the internation…
Investment 100 bedroomsin Collado Villalba, Spain
Investment 100 bedrooms
Collado Villalba, Spain
100 bath 6 900 m²
€ 12,000,000
This hotel is located near the National Park of the Sierra del Guadarrama. It has about 100 …
Investmentin Ayora, Spain
Investment
Ayora, Spain
1 000 m²
€ 890,000
Area: 150 ha (m) Private house: 400 m2 (WKLV themselves detached house for invited) Bedroom…

