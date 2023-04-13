Germany
Realting.com
Germany
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Germany
31 property total found
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
270 Number of rooms
€ 59,000,000
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
36 Number of rooms
700 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,400,000
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
62 Number of rooms
3 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a terrace in the g…
Hotel 45 rooms
Zeppelinheim, Germany
45 Number of rooms
1 050 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 4,150,000
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
22 Number of rooms
950 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,950,000
A well-groomed 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin is offered for purchase. …
Hotel 425 rooms
Mettmann, Germany
425 Number of rooms
€ 100,000,000
Hotel 72 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
72 Number of rooms
2 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 6,300,000
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
Hotel 100 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
100 Number of rooms
€ 22,500,000
4 * hotel located near Hamburg Airport with contracts with a management company. The hotel…
Hotel 84 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
84 Number of rooms
4 300 m²
€ 6,700,000
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
Hotel 57 rooms
Wiesbaden, Germany
57 Number of rooms
1 700 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an objec…
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
22 Number of rooms
€ 3,950,000
A well-kept 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin with a rental agreement with a…
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
€ 18,200,000
Germany Bavaria Munich city Business Hotel in Munich Promising business ho…
Hotel
Hamburg, Germany
€ 40,000,000
Germany Hamburg Hotel 5 ***** in Hamburg Chic hotel 5 ***** in a very gr…
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
€ 12,500,000
Germany.Berlin Hotel in the Schöneberg district 3 *** hotel in excellent condition in one of…
Hotel
Lower Saxony, Germany
5 384 m²
€ 30,000,000
Germany Lower Saxony. Braunschweig A large new hotel 4 **** Huge, new hotel 4 **** in the ve…
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
7 460 m²
€ 13,500,000
Germany Berlin Hotel in the center of Berlin Hotel on the busiest street in the center of Be…
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
8 900 m²
€ 19,600,000
Germany Berlin Hotel 4 * * * * next to KaDeWe Large Beautiful Hotel 4 * * * * in one of the …
Hotel
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
720 m²
€ 400,000
Germany Baden-Württemberg Hotel on the territory of the reserve Cozy family hotel in a resor…
Hotel
Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
€ 3,833,000
Germany Federal Land Schleswig-Holstein Kiel Hotel 4 * in Kiel on the seafront Stylish moder…
Hotel
Brandenburg, Germany
9 500 m²
€ 5,197,500
Germany Federal Land Brandenburg Castle Hotel 4 **** Awesome hotel-castle 4 **** just 1 hour…
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
15 756 m²
€ 32,800,000
Germany Berlin Dormitory complex 4 * New modern (glass / concrete) hotel complex 4 * * * * o…
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
10 270 m²
€ 17,325,000
Germany Bavaria.Garmisch-Partenkirchen Luxury Hotel One and the best luxury hotel in the reg…
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
€ 24,500,000
Germany Bavaria Munich Hotel 4 * * * * in the center of Munich City popular hotel 4 * * * * …
Hotel
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
2 975 m²
€ 2,604,000
Germany Federal State Baden-Württemberg Freudenstadt Wellness Hotel 4 * * * * Hotel 4 * * * …
Hotel
Lower Saxony, Germany
€ 3,650,000
Germany Federal State Lower Saxony Hanover Hotel 3.5 * near the parks A successfully operati…
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
€ 1,985,000
Germany Bavaria Hotel in Bavarian Forest A successfully operating hotel 3.5 * in the Bavaria…
Hotel
Hesse, Germany
1 200 m²
€ 2,520,000
Germany Earth Hesse, admin Darmstadt County. Russelsheim Hotel at 12 min. from the airport E…
Hotel
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
3 879 m²
€ 3,800,000
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Hotel 4 * * * * in the reserve Magnificent hotel…
Hotel 455 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
455 Number of rooms
15 879 m²
€ 110,000,000
Hotel 131 room
Hamburg, Germany
131 Number of rooms
25 000 m²
€ 55,000,000
