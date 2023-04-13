Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Germany

31 property total found
Hotel 270 roomsin Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
Hotel 270 rooms
Kirchheim bei Muenchen, Germany
270 Number of rooms
€ 59,000,000
New hotel in Munich with a rental agreement - 20 years. Number of numbers: 270 Year B…
Hotel 36 roomsin Dietzenbach, Germany
Hotel 36 rooms
Dietzenbach, Germany
36 Number of rooms 700 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,400,000
Hotel 62 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 62 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
62 Number of rooms 3 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,500,000
For sale is a modern 4 * hotel in Frankfurt am Main with a restaurant and a terrace in the g…
Hotel 45 roomsin Zeppelinheim, Germany
Hotel 45 rooms
Zeppelinheim, Germany
45 Number of rooms 1 050 m² Number of floors 3
€ 4,150,000
3 * high-income hotel in the area of Frankfurt Airport. Number of rooms: 45 Profitabi…
Hotel 22 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
22 Number of rooms 950 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,950,000
A well-groomed 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin is offered for purchase. …
Hotel 425 roomsin Mettmann, Germany
Hotel 425 rooms
Mettmann, Germany
425 Number of rooms
€ 100,000,000
Hotel 72 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 72 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
72 Number of rooms 2 600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 6,300,000
4 * hotel in the airport area of. Frankfurt am Main in good condition. Number of numbers …
Hotel 100 roomsin Hamburg, Germany
Hotel 100 rooms
Hamburg, Germany
100 Number of rooms
€ 22,500,000
4 * hotel located near Hamburg Airport with contracts with a management company. The hotel…
Hotel 84 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Hotel 84 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
84 Number of rooms 4 300 m²
€ 6,700,000
Modern 4 * hotel with a conference room, terrace, fitness room and garden. Number of ro…
Hotel 57 roomsin Wiesbaden, Germany
Hotel 57 rooms
Wiesbaden, Germany
57 Number of rooms 1 700 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
3 * hotel in Wiesbaden with bar, conference room, terrace. Options: purchase of an objec…
Hotel 22 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Hotel 22 rooms
Berlin, Germany
22 Number of rooms
€ 3,950,000
A well-kept 3 * hotel with a restaurant and terrace in Berlin with a rental agreement with a…
Hotelin Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
€ 18,200,000
Germany Bavaria Munich city Business Hotel in Munich Promising business ho…
Hotelin Hamburg, Germany
Hotel
Hamburg, Germany
€ 40,000,000
Germany Hamburg Hotel 5 ***** in Hamburg Chic hotel 5 ***** in a very gr…
Hotelin Berlin area, Germany
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
€ 12,500,000
Germany.Berlin Hotel in the Schöneberg district 3 *** hotel in excellent condition in one of…
Hotelin Lower Saxony, Germany
Hotel
Lower Saxony, Germany
5 384 m²
€ 30,000,000
Germany Lower Saxony. Braunschweig A large new hotel 4 **** Huge, new hotel 4 **** in the ve…
Hotelin Berlin area, Germany
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
7 460 m²
€ 13,500,000
Germany Berlin Hotel in the center of Berlin Hotel on the busiest street in the center of Be…
Hotelin Berlin area, Germany
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
8 900 m²
€ 19,600,000
Germany Berlin Hotel 4 * * * * next to KaDeWe Large Beautiful Hotel 4 * * * * in one of the …
Hotelin Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Hotel
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
720 m²
€ 400,000
Germany Baden-Württemberg Hotel on the territory of the reserve Cozy family hotel in a resor…
Hotelin Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
Hotel
Schleswig-Holstein, Germany
€ 3,833,000
Germany Federal Land Schleswig-Holstein Kiel Hotel 4 * in Kiel on the seafront Stylish moder…
Hotelin Brandenburg, Germany
Hotel
Brandenburg, Germany
9 500 m²
€ 5,197,500
Germany Federal Land Brandenburg Castle Hotel 4 **** Awesome hotel-castle 4 **** just 1 hour…
Hotelin Berlin area, Germany
Hotel
Berlin area, Germany
15 756 m²
€ 32,800,000
Germany Berlin Dormitory complex 4 * New modern (glass / concrete) hotel complex 4 * * * * o…
Hotelin Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
10 270 m²
€ 17,325,000
Germany Bavaria.Garmisch-Partenkirchen Luxury Hotel One and the best luxury hotel in the reg…
Hotelin Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
€ 24,500,000
Germany Bavaria Munich Hotel 4 * * * * in the center of Munich City popular hotel 4 * * * * …
Hotelin Baden-Württemberg, Germany
Hotel
Baden-Württemberg, Germany
2 975 m²
€ 2,604,000
Germany Federal State Baden-Württemberg Freudenstadt Wellness Hotel 4 * * * * Hotel 4 * * * …
Hotelin Lower Saxony, Germany
Hotel
Lower Saxony, Germany
€ 3,650,000
Germany Federal State Lower Saxony Hanover Hotel 3.5 * near the parks A successfully operati…
Hotelin Bavaria, Germany
Hotel
Bavaria, Germany
€ 1,985,000
Germany Bavaria Hotel in Bavarian Forest A successfully operating hotel 3.5 * in the Bavaria…
Hotelin Hesse, Germany
Hotel
Hesse, Germany
1 200 m²
€ 2,520,000
Germany Earth Hesse, admin Darmstadt County. Russelsheim Hotel at 12 min. from the airport E…
Hotelin Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Hotel
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
3 879 m²
€ 3,800,000
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Hotel 4 * * * * in the reserve Magnificent hotel…
Hotel 455 roomsin Dusseldorf, Germany
Hotel 455 rooms
Dusseldorf, Germany
455 Number of rooms 15 879 m²
€ 110,000,000
Hotel 131 roomin Hamburg, Germany
Hotel 131 room
Hamburg, Germany
131 Number of rooms 25 000 m²
€ 55,000,000

