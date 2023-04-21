Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paphos
  4. Peyia
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

Shop To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Shop in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop
Peyia, Cyprus
Price on request
Four unified shops, part of a commercial building in Pegeia.It is located on the most popula…
Shop in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop
Peyia, Cyprus
€ 150,000
This  shop Located on the ground floor of a building, in Coral Bay, Paphos.The shop com…
Shop in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop
Peyia, Cyprus
€ 140,000
This  shop Located on the ground floor of a building, in Coral Bay, Paphos.The shop com…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir