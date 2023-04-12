Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Warehouses
Warehouses for sale in Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Zareccia, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
147 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 169,471
Warehouse
Zareccia, Belarus
529 m²
Price on request
Stack of building materials in d. Drawn Address: Minsk region, Smolevichi district, Plissky …
Warehouse 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
1/15 Floor
€ 30,230
Warehouse 50 rooms
Smalyavichy, Belarus
50 Number of rooms
2 156 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 393,905
We offer for the acquisition of a land plot with a production and warehouse base for the pro…
Warehouse 3 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
2 026 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 256,496
For sale a complex of buildings and structures ( trade and warehouse base ) with a large lan…
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
685 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 282,375
2 storage facilities with a total area of 685 sq.m are for sale. Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Warehouse
Vítebsk, Belarus
273 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 72,486
Warehouse
Hradno, Belarus
2 026 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 256,496
Warehouse
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 199,700
Sale Industrial storage room + open area + separate building. Low utility payments! The room…
Warehouse 1 room
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
26 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 20,167
Sale of premises in an administrative building for a warehouse. Separate entrance, hea…
Warehouse 5 rooms
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
88 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 67,061
For sale premises in an administrative building with the possibility of using the warehouse …
Warehouse
Zareccia, Belarus
529 m²
Price on request
Stack of building materials in d. Drawn Address: Minsk region, Smolevichi district, Plissky …
Warehouse
Vawkavysk, Belarus
1 325 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 1
For rent is a building of specialized warehouses, trade bases, logistics bases, storage faci…
Warehouse
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 662 m²
€ 710,000
Trading rooms, warehouses ag. Mikhanovichi Total area: 3661.9 m2 Land ( permanent use right …
Warehouse
Fanipalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
9 990 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 5,948,416
Warehouse
Pinsk, Belarus
3 538 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 850,000
Shopping facilities, warehouse building g. Pinsk, st. Krasnoarmeyskaya, 18 to To…
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
5 000 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 3,435,214
Warehouses g. Minsk, st. Goretsky, 13 ( st. Designed № 1 in the industrial zone of 205 PZ in…
Warehouse
Pleshchanitsy, Belarus
1 269 m²
€ 33,698
Sale. Warehouse Address: gp. Cribs, microdistrict “ Military town ”. Area - 1268.5 m2 The en…
Warehouse
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 999 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,197,438
Warehouses, retail space, administrative premises d. Blueberries, d. 3 Total area: 2998.5 m2…
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
567 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 233,691
Warehouse g. Minsk, Sukharevskaya St., 16 Total area: 566.9 m2 The buyer does no…
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
791 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 724,326
Facilities for warehouse, office, service sector g. Minsk, st. MKAD, 301 Total area: 790.7 m…
Warehouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 300 m²
€ 893,156
Sale. Warehouse Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 years of Victory, 21V Area - 1300 m2 Price - …
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
1 361 m²
€ 934,790
Warehouses g. Minsk, st. Babushkina, 60 ( production and warehouse complex ) Area: from 1360…
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
216 m²
€ 87,025
Warehouse g. Minsk, st. Skryganova, 6 A Total area: 215.9 m2 The buyer doe…
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
362 m²
1 Floor
€ 165,990
Warehouse + office G. Minsk, st. Mayakovsky 176, pom. 1 Area: 317.8 m2 ( warehouses ) and 13…
Warehouse
Minsk, Belarus
399 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 329,286
Warehouse g. Minsk, per. Kozlova, 9 A Total area: 399.4 m2 Land. plot: 0.4508 ha ( per…
Warehouse 7 rooms
Hrabiani, Belarus
7 Number of rooms
258 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 18,230
Warehouse
Brest, Belarus
220 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,901
Selling a container-type warehouse in ownership in the northwestern part of Brest, Rechitsa …
Warehouse 1 room
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
1 397 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,023,785
Sale of a dry warehouse of a modular type class A TLK « Trilessier » SEZ « Minsk » Minsk reg…
Warehouse
Soniečny, Belarus
9 m²
€ 6,412
Non-residential premises for sale ( basement ) in the village of Sonny ( Ex-bel ) . Area 9.3…
