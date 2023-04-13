Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Officein Vítebsk, Belarus
Office
Vítebsk, Belarus
4 211 m² Number of floors 3
€ 800,189
Officein Orsha, Belarus
Office
Orsha, Belarus
1 181 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 72,035
Officein Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Baravuchski sielski Saviet, Belarus
950 m²
€ 1,091,167
Modern greenhouse complex. Designed for growing fruits and vegetables using & nbsp; Dutch te…
Office 2 roomsin Vítebsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Vítebsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 37,918
I will sell the room at the intersection of the prosp.Ludnikova and prosp.Frunze : Separate…
Office 2 roomsin Polatsk, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Polatsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 84 m²
€ 75,018
Officein Vítebsk, Belarus
Office
Vítebsk, Belarus
14 711 m²
€ 3,332,652
Skla + office (buildings), Vitebsk, st. Gagarina, 222YU administrative and warehouse complex…

