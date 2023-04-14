Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Smalyavichy District
Commercial real estate in Smalyavichy District, Belarus
Smalyavichy
7
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet
6
Drackauski sielski Saviet
4
Piekalinski sielski Saviet
3
Pliski sielski Saviet
3
Usiazski sielski Saviet
2
Zodzinski sielski Saviet
2
Kurhanski sielski Saviet
1
Zabalocki sielski Saviet
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
29 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Warehouse 1 room
Zareccia, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
147 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 168,222
Warehouse complex, possible under the service station. Three separate buildings – 1. Worksho…
Commercial
Zareccia, Belarus
147 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 168,222
Warehouse complex, possible under the service station. Three separate buildings – 1. Worksho…
Warehouse
Zareccia, Belarus
529 m²
Price on request
Warehouse 50 rooms
Smalyavichy, Belarus
50 Number of rooms
2 156 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 391,002
We offer for the acquisition of a land plot with a production and warehouse base for the pro…
Shop
Piekalin, Belarus
254 m²
€ 13,640
Commercial capital in a pass place ! The building area is 404 sq.m, the total a…
Shop 5 rooms
Usyazh, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
181 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 20,914
For sale retail space at the address of Usyazh, Smolevichy district, Industrial village Indu…
Manufacture 5 rooms
Akciabrski, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
235 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 54,467
STO for sale, land and building in ownership Address: d. Plis, st. Kopteva Sale of service s…
Manufacture
Budahova, Belarus
15 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 54,558
Adjection to the administrative household complex for sale
Office
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 150 m²
€ 252,122
Warehouses, retail space, administrative premises Ozeretsko-Slobodskaya s / s; rn d. Curls, …
Warehouse
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 999 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,181,243
Warehouses, retail space, administrative premises d. Blueberries, d. 3 Total area: 2998.5 m2…
Commercial
Smalyavichy, Belarus
7 817 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,539,954
Warehouses, retail space, administrative premises g. Smolevichi, st. Socialist, d. 3 Total a…
Commercial
Smalyavichy, Belarus
1 522 m²
€ 553,440
Hotel complex « Lake » with cafe g. Smolevichi, st. Socialist, 75 Total area: 1521.6 m2 Land…
Manufacture
Zareccia, Belarus
297 m²
Number of floors 1
Price on request
➜ Sold by the building of the sawmill on a large plot with two extensions on one territory i…
Commercial
Smalyavichy, Belarus
15 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 8,457
Warehouse 2 rooms
Usiazski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
547 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 69,107
Shop 3 rooms
Smalyavichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
362 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 22,733
Warehouse
Kurhanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
626 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 100,024
In the Smolevichi district, a beautiful warehouse building is being sold, located on a land …
Commercial
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 181,861
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …
Commercial
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
569 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 181,861
A unique offer! The house is so big that it allows you to make it what your soul wants: you …
Commercial
Pryliepy, Belarus
1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Manufacture
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
890 m²
€ 727,445
& nbsp; A woodworking production base is offered for sale) in ag.Sloboda Smolevichi district…
Commercial
Piekalinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
18 m²
€ 318,257
A unique offer for investment in the Republic of Belarus near the industrial park & laquo; G…
Manufacture
Aziaryckaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
516 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 636,514
Production of new food for sale: production base, offices and storage facilities, production…
Manufacture
Smalyavichy, Belarus
157 m²
Price on request
Concrete plant (RBU) area 157.4 m & sup2 ;, section 83.84 hectares, natural lighting, heatin…
Commercial real estate
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 Number of rooms
11 118 m²
1/2 Floor
Price on request
Manufacture 30 rooms
Drackauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 Number of rooms
11 118 m²
1/2 Floor
Price on request
Commercial
Aresniki, Belarus
620 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 109,117
Administrative rooms for sale for production or storage. It is possible to use the room as a…
Office
Zodzinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 049 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 65,470
Capital building (calf), near the village of Vysoky Lyady, 35 km. from MKABL area 1048.8 m &…
Manufacture
Smalyavichy, Belarus
595 m²
€ 200,047
Production base, Smolevichi, TorgovayaPloshchad 594.8 St. м² the site of 54 hundred par…
