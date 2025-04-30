Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

Smalyavichy
8
Drackauski selski Savet
3
Pliski selski Savet
3
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council
3
21 property total found
Shop 39 m² in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 39 m²
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in Kamenka ❤️Multifunctional room, with a favorable location and a large…
$38,900
Commercial property 486 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 486 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
A prestigious building with an area of ​​486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel-restaurant co…
$399,000
Manufacture 595 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture 595 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 595 m²
Production base, Smolevichi, TorgovayaPloshchad 594.8 St. м² the site of 54 hundred parts, b…
$220,000
Manufacture 297 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Manufacture 297 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a paint shop building in the Smolevichi district, Zadomlya village. 297 m2 on a plot…
$77,800
Shop 78 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 78 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
A ready-made business is for sale! Shop, with all the equipment. 30 km from MKAD Moscow dire…
$72,000
Manufacture 560 m² in Čarnicki, Belarus
Manufacture 560 m²
Čarnicki, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
50 km from Minsk, in the Smolevichi district, a building of the processing industry is sold …
$375,000
Commercial property 331 m² in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 331 m²
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 331 m²
Floor 1/1
Station, ready-made business with equipment on the P53 highway. Smolevichi. Good location. 6…
$115,000
Warehouse 7 189 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 7 189 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 7 189 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial warehouses are sold in Smolevichy! Are you looking for the perfect place for your…
$700,000
Restaurant 486 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 486 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
A prestigious building with an area of ​​486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel-restaurant co…
$399,000
Commercial property 716 m² in Budagova, Belarus
Commercial property 716 m²
Budagova, Belarus
Area 716 m²
Floor 1/1
A ready-made business is sold: an enterprise for the production of dry feed for productive (…
$336,040
Commercial property 36 m² in Slabada, Belarus
Commercial property 36 m²
Slabada, Belarus
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/1
Garage for a service station or warehouse for sale. Total area - 35.7 sq.m. Walls - aerated …
$9,700
Manufacture 890 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Manufacture 890 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 890 m²
A woodworking production base is offered for sale) in ag.Sloboda Smolevichi district of the …
$800,000
Manufacture 1 000 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture 1 000 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a detached building with its own territory (industrial and warehouse with office pre…
$183,000
Shop 100 m² in Pekalin, Belarus
Shop 100 m²
Pekalin, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Capital building of commercial purpose in a passable place!The building area is 404 sq.m., t…
$15,500
Warehouse 8 404 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 404 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 8 404 m²
$2,20M
Warehouse 8 404 m² in Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Warehouse 8 404 m²
Pliski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 8 404 m²
We bring to your attention a production complex with an area from 7.31 hectares to 11 hectar…
$2,20M
Restaurant 117 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Restaurant 117 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a detached building of a cafe in the city of Smolevichi - not far from the cente…
$90,000
Commercial property 486 m² in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Commercial property 486 m²
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
A prestigious building with an area of ​​486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel-restaurant co…
$399,000
Warehouse 7 189 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 7 189 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 20
Area 7 189 m²
Floor 1/1
Industrial warehouses are sold in Smolevichy! Are you looking for the perfect place for your…
$700,000
Warehouse 1 000 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 000 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 30
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a detached warehouse with its own territory!Fenced area of ​​1.78 hectares, you can…
$183,000
Shop 28 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale one-storey detached commercial premises (name – shop.) The shop is located on the l…
$20,000
