Shops for sale in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

4 properties total found
Shop 39 m² in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 39 m²
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/1
Commercial premises in Kamenka ❤️Multifunctional room, with a favorable location and a large…
$38,900
Shop 78 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 78 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
A ready-made business is for sale! Shop, with all the equipment. 30 km from MKAD Moscow dire…
$72,000
Shop 100 m² in Pekalin, Belarus
Shop 100 m²
Pekalin, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Capital building of commercial purpose in a passable place!The building area is 404 sq.m., t…
$15,500
Shop 28 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 28 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale one-storey detached commercial premises (name – shop.) The shop is located on the l…
$20,000
