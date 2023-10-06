Shops for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

UAE
48 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
103 m²
1/9
The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€146,638
Recommend
Shop with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
1/1
€23,705
Recommend
Shop 4 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
4
72 m²
1
Shopping area Address: Slutsk, Melnichnaya str., D. 12B ⁇ そSell a good room for commercial…
€33,092
Recommend
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borovlyany, Belarus
37 m²
3/4
Trade room 5 km from MKAD Logoysky direction, in Borovlyany, Berezovaya Rocha str., 108. E…
€35,083
Recommend
Shop 1 room with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance
Jubiliejny, Belarus
1
40 m²
1/1
For sale building at the stop of public transport «The settlement of Jubilee» in ag. Senitsa…
€21,334
Recommend
Shop
Barysaw, Belarus
120 m²
1/1
Sale of the premises, which will fit under a shopping store or catering facility. Sale as a …
€26,549
Recommend
Shop with parking, with busy place
Maladzyechna, Belarus
344 m²
1/1
Building for repair and maintenance of cars – 3 boxes with an area of 103.3 sq.m. Address: g…
€188,690
Recommend
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Smalyavichy, Belarus
78 m²
1/1
A ready-made business is for sale! Shop, with all the equipment. 30 km from MKAD Moscow dire…
€80,596
Recommend
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways
Smalyavichy, Belarus
28 m²
1/1
For sale one-storey detached commercial premises (name – shop.) The shop is located on the l…
€23,705
Recommend
Shop with parking, new building, with surveillance security system
Maladzyechna, Belarus
103 m²
1/9
The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€146,638
Recommend
Shop 2 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
2
51 m²
1/5
For sale commercial premises in the city of Slutsk Address: g. Slutsk Kononovich str., D. 4…
€36,031
Recommend
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stowbtsy, Belarus
66 m²
1/1
Sale of a new detached building in Stolbtsy. Plot 4 acres.Blapgostroynaya territory.Part of …
€35,273
Recommend
Shop with parking, with furniture, with internet
Kalodishchy, Belarus
55 m²
1/1
For sale shop area of 55 m2 with a land plot of 3.7 acres in ag.Kolodishchi, Volmyansky Shly…
€46,461
Recommend
Shop with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
83 m²
8
€66,637
Recommend
Shop with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
104 m²
8
€83,804
Recommend
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zhodzina, Belarus
734 m²
1
Sale. Shopping area Address: Zhodino, Mira 21/1 Area - 733.6 m2 Price - 792,000€ - VAT For s…
€792,000
Recommend
Shop with driveways, with separate entrance, for business
Tarasava, Belarus
75 m²
1/1
Great offer ! Sale of finished business: retail store for sale of alcoholic beverages. Taras…
Price on request
Recommend
Shop
Kalodishchy, Belarus
141 m²
1
Sale of premises on the M-2 highway near the current refueling «Gazpromneft» opposite the la…
€80,596
Recommend
Shop 3 rooms
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3
167 m²
1/1
Trade pavilion from sandwich panels in the village. Chizhovka Soligorsk district. 2017. Ful…
€74,907
Recommend
Shop 1 room
Zhodzina, Belarus
1
36 m²
2/2
For sale a spacious commercial space suitable for various activities. The room is located in…
€43,617
Recommend
Shop 3 rooms
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3
10 m²
1/1
For sale a trade pavilion with a room for the provision of domestic services
€19,912
Recommend
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Krupki, Belarus
350 m²
1/1
For sale store building 350 m2 in the city. Croupies Good location Video surveillance system…
€49,780
Recommend
Shop with driveways, with busy place
Kalodishchy, Belarus
53 m²
1
Sale of the building for reconstruction for the construction of a multifunctional complex, k…
€84,768
Recommend
Shop 6 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Smalyavichy, Belarus
6
164 m²
1
Commercial premises for sale with an area of 163.7 m2 in. Smolevichi on the street 40 years …
€91,579
Recommend
Shop with busy place, with in a residential building
Barysaw, Belarus
73 m²
1/4
€39,824
Recommend
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Vishnyeva, Belarus
805 m²
2
Vishnevo — a village in the Volozhinsky district of the Minsk region of Belarus. The adminis…
€113,783
Recommend
Shop 4 rooms with furniture, with driveways, with separate entrance
Barysaw, Belarus
4
44 m²
1/1
Pavilion for sale with a ready-made successful business. Good location near the entrance to …
€18,869
Recommend
Shop with parking, with internet, with driveways
Atolina, Belarus
85 m²
1/5
Sale of commercial premises in ag Atolino. Address: ag. Atolino, per. Central, d. 4 Area – 8…
€52,203
Recommend
Shop 3 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with internet
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3
96 m²
1/1
Sale of premises in a microdistrict with a high cross-country, with a separate entrance of 9…
€61,632
Recommend
Shop with parking, with furniture, with security
Hatava, Belarus
315 m²
1/1
For sale 13 kilometers from MKAD, an administrative-production commercial private unitary en…
€161,192
Recommend
