Shops for sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

48 properties total found
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/9
  The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€146,638
Shop with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance in Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
€23,705
Shop 4 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 4 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
Shopping area Address: Slutsk, Melnichnaya str., D. 12B ⁇ そSell a good room for commercial…
€33,092
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Borovlyany, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Borovlyany, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
 Trade room 5 km from MKAD Logoysky direction, in Borovlyany, Berezovaya Rocha str., 108.  E…
€35,083
Shop 1 room with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance in Jubiliejny, Belarus
Shop 1 room with air conditioning, with driveways, with separate entrance
Jubiliejny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale building at the stop of public transport «The settlement of Jubilee» in ag. Senitsa…
€21,334
Shop in Barysaw, Belarus
Shop
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of the premises, which will fit under a shopping store or catering facility. Sale as a …
€26,549
Shop with parking, with busy place in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, with busy place
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/1
Building for repair and maintenance of cars – 3 boxes with an area of 103.3 sq.m. Address: g…
€188,690
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
A ready-made business is for sale! Shop, with all the equipment. 30 km from MKAD Moscow dire…
€80,596
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 28 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale one-storey detached commercial premises (name – shop.) The shop is located on the l…
€23,705
Shop with parking, new building, with surveillance security system in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Shop with parking, new building, with surveillance security system
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/9
  The house is located in the courtyard of the main street of the city and in the center of …
€146,638
Shop 2 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place in Sluck, Belarus
Shop 2 rooms with parking, with separate entrance, with busy place
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale commercial premises in the city of Slutsk  Address: g. Slutsk Kononovich str., D. 4…
€36,031
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Stowbtsy, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a new detached building in Stolbtsy. Plot 4 acres.Blapgostroynaya territory.Part of …
€35,273
Shop with parking, with furniture, with internet in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with internet
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale shop area of 55 m2 with a land plot of 3.7 acres in ag.Kolodishchi, Volmyansky Shly…
€46,461
Shop with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
Shop with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 8
€66,637
Shop with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
Shop with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 8
€83,804
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Zhodzina, Belarus
Area 734 m²
Floor 1
Sale. Shopping area Address: Zhodino, Mira 21/1 Area - 733.6 m2 Price - 792,000€ - VAT For s…
€792,000
Shop with driveways, with separate entrance, for business in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop with driveways, with separate entrance, for business
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
Great offer ! Sale of finished business: retail store for sale of alcoholic beverages. Taras…
Price on request
Shop in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Shop
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 141 m²
Floor 1
Sale of premises on the M-2 highway near the current refueling «Gazpromneft» opposite the la…
€80,596
Shop 3 rooms in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/1
Trade pavilion from sandwich panels in the village. Chizhovka Soligorsk district. 2017.  Ful…
€74,907
Shop 1 room in Zhodzina, Belarus
Shop 1 room
Zhodzina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale a spacious commercial space suitable for various activities. The room is located in…
€43,617
Shop 3 rooms in Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a trade pavilion with a room for the provision of domestic services
€19,912
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways in Krupki, Belarus
Shop with parking, with surveillance security system, with driveways
Krupki, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale store building 350 m2 in the city. Croupies Good location Video surveillance system…
€49,780
Shop with driveways, with busy place in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Shop with driveways, with busy place
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale of the building for reconstruction for the construction of a multifunctional complex, k…
€84,768
Shop 6 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Shop 6 rooms with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 6
Area 164 m²
Floor 1
Commercial premises for sale with an area of 163.7 m2 in. Smolevichi on the street 40 years …
€91,579
Shop with busy place, with in a residential building in Barysaw, Belarus
Shop with busy place, with in a residential building
Barysaw, Belarus
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/4
€39,824
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance in Vishnyeva, Belarus
Shop with parking, with driveways, with separate entrance
Vishnyeva, Belarus
Area 805 m²
Floor 2
Vishnevo — a village in the Volozhinsky district of the Minsk region of Belarus. The adminis…
€113,783
Shop 4 rooms with furniture, with driveways, with separate entrance in Barysaw, Belarus
Shop 4 rooms with furniture, with driveways, with separate entrance
Barysaw, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
Pavilion for sale with a ready-made successful business. Good location near the entrance to …
€18,869
Shop with parking, with internet, with driveways in Atolina, Belarus
Shop with parking, with internet, with driveways
Atolina, Belarus
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/5
Sale of commercial premises in ag Atolino. Address: ag. Atolino, per. Central, d. 4 Area – 8…
€52,203
Shop 3 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with internet in Maryina Horka, Belarus
Shop 3 rooms with parking, with air conditioning, with internet
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of premises in a microdistrict with a high cross-country, with a separate entrance of 9…
€61,632
Shop with parking, with furniture, with security in Hatava, Belarus
Shop with parking, with furniture, with security
Hatava, Belarus
Area 315 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 13 kilometers from MKAD, an administrative-production commercial private unitary en…
€161,192

