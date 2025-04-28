Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baraulanski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
29
offices
15
4 properties total found
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Shop 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop 37 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Shop 37 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
Trade room 5 km from MKAD Logoysky direction, in Borovlyany, Berezovaya Rocha str., 108.  Ex…
$23,000
Leave a request
Shop 21 m² in Lyasny, Belarus
Shop 21 m²
Lyasny, Belarus
Area 21 m²
Floor 1/5
A commercial premises in Borovlyany are sold! Address: agro -horned Lesnoy, st. Mirny, 1…
$45,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go