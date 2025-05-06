Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zdanovicki selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Zdanovicki selski Savet, Belarus

сommercial property
18
offices
3
manufacture buildings
4
4 properties total found
Shop 204 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop 204 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
all documentation on request! Agency contract number 1826 from 2023-11-17
$140,000
Leave a request
Shop 10 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 10 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale an isolated retail space in the shopping center "Crown"! ❤️ Are you looking for the…
$10,990
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Shop 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Shop 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-storey building, fully occupied by tenants, with a payback of 10% per annum.…
$695,000
Leave a request
Shop 86 m² in Tarasava, Belarus
Shop 86 m²
Tarasava, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
Great offer ! Sale of finished business: retail store for sale of alcoholic beverages. Taras…
$25,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go