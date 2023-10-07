UAE
Realting.com
Commercial
Belarus
Minsk Region
Offices
Offices for Sale in Minsk Region, Belarus
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
7
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
4
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
4
Office
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
32 m²
1/21
€32,094
Recommend
Office 8 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8
180 m²
3/3
Office space for sale with the possibility of buying a warehouse Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
€84,720
Recommend
Office 4 rooms new building, with separate entrance, with in a residential building
Lyasny, Belarus
4
80 m²
1/9
For sale is an excellent room in the most developed and environmentally friendly suburb of M…
€102,891
Recommend
Office 5 rooms
Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
5
1 365 m²
1/2
For sale administrative and household building in a complex with storage facilities in D. So…
€75,327
Recommend
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
1
1
31 m²
8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€32,448
Recommend
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
1
1
27 m²
8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€27,724
Recommend
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
1
1
29 m²
8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€30,195
Recommend
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
1
1
25 m²
8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€25,720
Recommend
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
1
1
19 m²
8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€21,715
Recommend
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with internet
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
174 m²
1
The best offer of a commercial room at the beginning of the ag. Wells! Passageway! Private p…
€103,835
Recommend
Office 4 rooms with parking, new building, with internet
Chaciežyna, Belarus
4
9 m²
2/2
Administrative premises for sale! Very creative and boring layout: three entrances – three r…
€70,796
Recommend
Office with parking, with furniture, with internet
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
358 m²
3
Sale of a cottage with a warehouse for business of the village of Tsnyanka, ul. Christmas, M…
€363,421
Recommend
Office with parking, with furniture, new building
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 305 m²
2/2
Production and warehouse building for sale with ABK - 3304.6 sq.m! Separate warehouse 300m.s…
€4,30M
Recommend
Office
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 381 m²
1/1
An incomplete canned building of 1381 sq.m for sale for warehouse, office or production. Plo…
€415,338
Recommend
Office with parking, with furniture, with security
Hatava, Belarus
316 m²
1/1
For sale 13 kilometers from MKAD, an administrative-production commercial private unitary en…
€160,472
Recommend
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with internet
Voziera, Belarus
4 m²
3
Industrial - warehouse base in ag. A lake located on a land plot of 1 ha. On the territory …
€755,160
Recommend
Office 10 rooms with parking, with furniture, with internet
Tarasava, Belarus
10
109 m²
1/3
For sale multifunctional complex in the village of Tarasovo, 2 km from MKAD. 2 objects on a …
€103,835
Recommend
Office 10 rooms
Valarjanava, Belarus
10
10
3
Investment parking with built-in premises. Sale of offices, administrative premises and park…
Price on request
Recommend
Office 1 room with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1
30 m²
1/4
Studio apartment for sale in. Well done on Pritytsky Street! In the heart of the city, in a …
€34,926
Recommend
Office 9 rooms with parking, with driveways, for business
Tarasava, Belarus
9
141 m²
2/3
URGENT!! For sale 2 floors in its entirety, with ready-to-use office space in an office buil…
€143,480
Recommend
Office 7 rooms with driveways, for business
Tarasava, Belarus
7
105 m²
3/3
URGENT!! For sale 3 - floor in its entirety, with offices prepared in an office building in …
€103,835
Recommend
Office 14 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
14
286 m²
2/2
2 - a fixed administrative building with & nbsp; Excellent repair. Purpose: office building,…
€273,746
Recommend
