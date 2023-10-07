Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Minsk Region, Belarus

Baraulianski sielski Saviet
7
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
4
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
4
22 properties total found
Office in Kopisca, Belarus
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
Area 32 m²
Floor 1/21
€32,094
Office 8 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Office 8 rooms with parking, with surveillance security system
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Rooms 8
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Office space for sale with the possibility of buying a warehouse Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
€84,720
Office 4 rooms new building, with separate entrance, with in a residential building in Lyasny, Belarus
Office 4 rooms new building, with separate entrance, with in a residential building
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale is an excellent room in the most developed and environmentally friendly suburb of M…
€102,891
Office 5 rooms in Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Office 5 rooms
Lanskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 1 365 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale administrative and household building in a complex with storage facilities in D. So…
€75,327
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€32,448
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€27,724
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€30,195
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€25,720
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator in Kopisca, Belarus
Office 1 room with double glazed windows, with elevator
Kopisca, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion! Only the first 20 buyers the cost of office space at a reduced price + car place …
€21,715
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with internet in Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with internet
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 174 m²
Floor 1
The best offer of a commercial room at the beginning of the ag. Wells! Passageway! Private p…
€103,835
Office 4 rooms with parking, new building, with internet in Chaciežyna, Belarus
Office 4 rooms with parking, new building, with internet
Chaciežyna, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 9 m²
Floor 2/2
Administrative premises for sale! Very creative and boring layout: three entrances – three r…
€70,796
Office with parking, with furniture, with internet in Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office with parking, with furniture, with internet
Papiarnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 358 m²
Number of floors 3
Sale of a cottage with a warehouse for business of the village of Tsnyanka, ul. Christmas, M…
€363,421
Office with parking, with furniture, new building in Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office with parking, with furniture, new building
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 3 305 m²
Floor 2/2
Production and warehouse building for sale with ABK - 3304.6 sq.m! Separate warehouse 300m.s…
€4,30M
Office in Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Lahojski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 1 381 m²
Floor 1/1
An incomplete canned building of 1381 sq.m for sale for warehouse, office or production. Plo…
€415,338
Office with parking, with furniture, with security in Hatava, Belarus
Office with parking, with furniture, with security
Hatava, Belarus
Area 316 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 13 kilometers from MKAD, an administrative-production commercial private unitary en…
€160,472
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with internet in Voziera, Belarus
Office with parking, with air conditioning, with internet
Voziera, Belarus
Area 4 m²
Number of floors 3
Industrial - warehouse base in ag. A lake located on a land plot of 1 ha.  On the territory …
€755,160
Office 10 rooms with parking, with furniture, with internet in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 10 rooms with parking, with furniture, with internet
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale multifunctional complex in the village of Tarasovo, 2 km from MKAD. 2 objects on a …
€103,835
Office 10 rooms in Valarjanava, Belarus
Office 10 rooms
Valarjanava, Belarus
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
Investment parking with built-in premises. Sale of offices, administrative premises and park…
Price on request
Office 1 room with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Office 1 room with parking, with air conditioning, with driveways
Maladzyechna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment for sale in. Well done on Pritytsky Street! In the heart of the city, in a …
€34,926
Office 9 rooms with parking, with driveways, for business in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 9 rooms with parking, with driveways, for business
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
URGENT!! For sale 2 floors in its entirety, with ready-to-use office space in an office buil…
€143,480
Office 7 rooms with driveways, for business in Tarasava, Belarus
Office 7 rooms with driveways, for business
Tarasava, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/3
URGENT!! For sale 3 - floor in its entirety, with offices prepared in an office building in …
€103,835
Office 14 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Office 14 rooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Dzyarzhynsk, Belarus
Rooms 14
Area 286 m²
Floor 2/2
2 - a fixed administrative building with & nbsp; Excellent repair. Purpose: office building,…
€273,746

