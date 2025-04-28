Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Baraulanski selski Savet
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

Barawlyany
5
Office Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Office 67 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 67 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 13/16
A spacious and cozy European-style two-room apartment is for sale. The total area of ​​the a…
$148,000
Leave a request
Office 74 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 74 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 74 m²
Floor -1/4
A ready-made room for an office or a household service room for the population is sold. Loca…
$74,100
Leave a request
Office 29 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 29 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$31,988
Leave a request
Office 31 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 31 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$34,375
Leave a request
Office 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Office 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 376 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 376 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of a warehouse with an office in Borovlyany, Pervomayskaya St. 25B. A two-story capital…
$240,000
Leave a request
Office 71 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 71 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 13/16
A spacious and cozy European-style three-room apartment is for sale. The total area of ​​the…
$130,000
Leave a request
Office 985 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 985 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 985 m²
Floor 1/2
Object area 984.8m2 Office part 68.8m2 on the second floor In addition, easily built wareho…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office 79 m² in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Office 79 m²
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
We present to your attention a business project. We offer to become an official service of…
$70,000
Leave a request
Office 69 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 69 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
Ready-made premises for an office or consumer service premises are for sale. Located in the …
$47,950
Leave a request
Office 57 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 57 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 13/16
A spacious and cozy European-style two-room apartment is for sale. The total area of ​​the a…
$121,900
Leave a request
Office 27 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 27 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$29,370
Leave a request
Office 985 m² in Barawlyany, Belarus
Office 985 m²
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 985 m²
Number of floors 4
Sale of warehouse and administrative premises in neighboring buildingsAddress: Minsk region,…
$776,800
Leave a request
Office 25 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 25 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$27,247
Leave a request
Office 19 m² in Kopishche, Belarus
Office 19 m²
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of office premises at a reduced price …
$23,004
Leave a request

Property types in Baraulanski selski Savet

сommercial property
shops
Realting.com
Go