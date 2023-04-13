Show property on map Show properties list
Warehouses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Baraulianski sielski Saviet
3
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
2
Michanavicki sielski Saviet
2
Borovlyany
1
Kalodishchy
1
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
1
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
1
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
1
11 properties total found
Warehouse 2 roomsin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 685 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 280,294
2 storage facilities with a total area of 685 sq.m are for sale. Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Warehousein Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 198,229
Sale Industrial storage room + open area + separate building. Low utility payments! The room…
Warehousein Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 662 m²
€ 710,000
Trading rooms, warehouses ag. Mikhanovichi Total area: 3661.9 m2 Land ( permanent use right …
Warehousein Borovlyany, Belarus
Warehouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 300 m²
€ 886,573
Sale. Warehouse Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 years of Victory, 21V Area - 1300 m2 Price - …
Warehouse 1 roomin Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 1 397 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,016,240
Sale of a dry warehouse of a modular type class A TLK « Trilessier » SEZ « Minsk » Minsk reg…
Warehousein Soniečny, Belarus
Warehouse
Soniečny, Belarus
9 m²
€ 6,365
Non-residential premises for sale ( basement ) in the village of Sonny ( Ex-bel ) . Area 9.3…
Warehousein Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
344 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 181,770
The warehouse building is for sale 15 minutes from Minsk ( 16 km from MKAD, 500m from M-1 ).…
Warehousein Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
Warehouse
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
2 078 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 136,396
Sale of a production warehouse with a land plot   We offer for sale 2 capital buildings…
Warehouse 1 roomin Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse 1 room
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 677 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 897,485
For sale land in private ownership with a heated arched warehouse in the Minsk region.For sa…
Warehousein Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Warehouse
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
876 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 636,514
For sale building with storage facilities. Total area = 876.1m2. On the ground floor there a…
Warehousein Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Warehouse
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 363,722
For sale Warehouse, d. Slobodshchina, Minsk district, Moscow, e.g., 11.4 km from MKADPloshch…

Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus

cheap
luxury
