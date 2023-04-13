Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Established business
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Warehouse
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Warehouses
Warehouses for sale in Minsk District, Belarus
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
3
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
2
Michanavicki sielski Saviet
2
Borovlyany
1
Kalodishchy
1
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
1
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
1
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
1
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
1
Zhdanovichy
1
Show more
Show less
Warehouse
Clear all
11 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Warehouse 2 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
685 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 280,294
2 storage facilities with a total area of 685 sq.m are for sale. Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Warehouse
Navadvorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
133 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 198,229
Sale Industrial storage room + open area + separate building. Low utility payments! The room…
Warehouse
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 662 m²
€ 710,000
Trading rooms, warehouses ag. Mikhanovichi Total area: 3661.9 m2 Land ( permanent use right …
Warehouse
Borovlyany, Belarus
1 300 m²
€ 886,573
Sale. Warehouse Address: d. Borovlyany, st. 40 years of Victory, 21V Area - 1300 m2 Price - …
Warehouse 1 room
Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
1 397 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 1,016,240
Sale of a dry warehouse of a modular type class A TLK « Trilessier » SEZ « Minsk » Minsk reg…
Warehouse
Soniečny, Belarus
9 m²
€ 6,365
Non-residential premises for sale ( basement ) in the village of Sonny ( Ex-bel ) . Area 9.3…
Warehouse
Michanavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
344 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 181,770
The warehouse building is for sale 15 minutes from Minsk ( 16 km from MKAD, 500m from M-1 ).…
Warehouse
Luhavaja Slabada, Belarus
2 078 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 136,396
Sale of a production warehouse with a land plot We offer for sale 2 capital buildings…
Warehouse 1 room
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
677 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 897,485
For sale land in private ownership with a heated arched warehouse in the Minsk region.For sa…
Warehouse
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
876 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 636,514
For sale building with storage facilities. Total area = 876.1m2. On the ground floor there a…
Warehouse
Baraulianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 000 m²
1 Floor
€ 363,722
For sale Warehouse, d. Slobodshchina, Minsk district, Moscow, e.g., 11.4 km from MKADPloshch…
Properties features in Minsk District, Belarus
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map