Warehouses for sale in Patryskauski selski Savet, Belarus

4 properties total found
Warehouse 1 516 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 516 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 516 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$833,690
Warehouse 1 563 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 563 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 563 m²
Sale of premises located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishkovsky s/s, d. Kirshi str. …
$859,485
Warehouse 4 336 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 4 336 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 4 336 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$2,38M
Warehouse 1 258 m² in Kirsy, Belarus
Warehouse 1 258 m²
Kirsy, Belarus
Area 1 258 m²
Sale of production and warehouse complex, located in Minsk region, Minsk district, Petrishko…
$691,735
