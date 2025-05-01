Show property on map Show properties list
Restaurants for sale in Minsk District, Belarus

5 properties total found
Restaurant 446 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant 446 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 446 m²
For sale (we will also consider the option of renting) a new building with a modern design f…
$500,000
Restaurant 962 m² in Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Restaurant 962 m²
Zhdanovichy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 962 m²
Floor 1/3
We bring to your attention a separate building located at: Minsk district, Zhdanovichsky s/s…
$700,000
Restaurant 1 720 m² in Akolica, Belarus
Restaurant 1 720 m²
Akolica, Belarus
Area 1 720 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a unique hotel complex with a restaurant, a SPA complex, a French and Italian ba…
$1,50M
Restaurant 80 m² in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 80 m²
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer for sale premises at the address of the 9th km of the Minsk – Moscow – 2! The room …
Price on request
Restaurant 92 m² in Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Restaurant 92 m²
Mihanavicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a store building with an area of ​​92.1 m2, located at the address: Minsk distri…
$85,000
