Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Offices
Offices for Sale in Minsk District, Belarus
Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
4
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
3
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
2
Kalodishchy
2
Haranski sielski Saviet
1
Hatava
1
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
1
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
1
Sienicki sielski Saviet
1
13 properties total found
Office
Hatava, Belarus
316 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 213,687
Office 2 rooms
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
30 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 18,186
Office 8 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8 Number of rooms
180 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 81,610
Office space for sale with the possibility of buying a warehouse Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Office
Drozdava, Belarus
297 m²
3 Floor
€ 256,388
Office and storage facilities s / s Borovlyansky, 81-2, pp. d. Drozdovo Area: 296.8 to 8849.…
Office 4 rooms
Ščomyslica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
126 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 272,792
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
62 m²
23/23 Floor
€ 72,744
For sale office on Lopatin St. 6, fully equipped, with good repairs. Located on the top floo…
Office 10 rooms
Tarasava, Belarus
10 Number of rooms
88 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 169,586
For sale multifunctional complex in the village of Tarasovo, 2 km from MKAD. 2 objects on a …
Office
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
959 m²
€ 50,012
For sale a construction-ready site near Minsk. The 0.72 hectare section is ideal for buildin…
Office 9 rooms
Tarasava, Belarus
9 Number of rooms
141 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 67,289
URGENT!! For sale 2 floors in its entirety, with ready-to-use office space in an office buil…
Office 7 rooms
Tarasava, Belarus
7 Number of rooms
105 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 49,103
URGENT!! For sale 3 - floor in its entirety, with offices prepared in an office building in …
Office 1 room
Sienica, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
18 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 18,004
A new office building with a finishing area of 18.1 m2 is sold as part of a Class A office b…
Office
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
300 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 113,663
¡A unique platform for business! A great opportunity to implement and implement your project…
Office 8 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8 Number of rooms
183 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 100,024
Favorable offer. Office sales with a total area of 183.00 square meters. (in the office, des…
