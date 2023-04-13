Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Minsk District, Belarus

Zdanovicki sielski Saviet
4
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet
3
Baraulianski sielski Saviet
2
Kalodishchy
2
Haranski sielski Saviet
1
Hatava
1
Navadvorski sielski Saviet
1
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
1
13 properties total found
Officein Hatava, Belarus
Office
Hatava, Belarus
316 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 213,687
Office 2 roomsin Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office 2 rooms
Kalodziscanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 30 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 18,186
Office 8 roomsin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Office 8 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 180 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 81,610
Office space for sale with the possibility of buying a warehouse Address: ah. Kolodishchi, s…
Officein Drozdava, Belarus
Office
Drozdava, Belarus
297 m² 3 Floor
€ 256,388
Office and storage facilities s / s Borovlyansky, 81-2, pp. d. Drozdovo Area: 296.8 to 8849.…
Office 4 roomsin Ščomyslica, Belarus
Office 4 rooms
Ščomyslica, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 126 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 272,792
Officein Kopisca, Belarus
Office
Kopisca, Belarus
62 m² 23/23 Floor
€ 72,744
For sale office on Lopatin St. 6, fully equipped, with good repairs. Located on the top floo…
Office 10 roomsin Tarasava, Belarus
Office 10 rooms
Tarasava, Belarus
10 Number of rooms 88 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 169,586
For sale multifunctional complex in the village of Tarasovo, 2 km from MKAD. 2 objects on a …
Officein Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Office
Haranski sielski Saviet, Belarus
959 m²
€ 50,012
For sale a construction-ready site near Minsk. The 0.72 hectare section is ideal for buildin…
Office 9 roomsin Tarasava, Belarus
Office 9 rooms
Tarasava, Belarus
9 Number of rooms 141 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 67,289
URGENT!! For sale 2 floors in its entirety, with ready-to-use office space in an office buil…
Office 7 roomsin Tarasava, Belarus
Office 7 rooms
Tarasava, Belarus
7 Number of rooms 105 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 49,103
URGENT!! For sale 3 - floor in its entirety, with offices prepared in an office building in …
Office 1 roomin Sienica, Belarus
Office 1 room
Sienica, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 18 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 18,004
A new office building with a finishing area of 18.1 m2 is sold as part of a Class A office b…
Officein Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
Office
Dziehciaroŭka, Belarus
300 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 113,663
¡A unique platform for business! A great opportunity to implement and implement your project…
Office 8 roomsin Kalodishchy, Belarus
Office 8 rooms
Kalodishchy, Belarus
8 Number of rooms 183 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 100,024
Favorable offer. Office sales with a total area of 183.00 square meters. (in the office, des…

