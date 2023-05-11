Belarus
New buildings
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Manufactures
Manufacture Buildings in Hrodna Region, Belarus
Hradno
9
Manufacture
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
300 m²
1
€ 819
Manufacture
Zelva, Belarus
711 m²
€ 5,463
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
206 m²
1
€ 50,079
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
206 m²
3
€ 50,079
Manufacture
Minojty, Belarus
1 665 m²
€ 122,922
Manufacture
Ashmyany, Belarus
10 306 m²
€ 104,711
Manufacture
Krakoŭka, Belarus
100 m²
1/1
Price on request
Manufacture 8 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
8
2 534 m²
1/1
€ 910,530
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
2 534 m²
1
€ 3
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
2 534 m²
1
€ 910,530
Manufacture 6 rooms
Vaukavyski sielski Saviet, Belarus
6
1 517 m²
1/1
€ 113,816
Manufacture 2 rooms
Vawkavysk, Belarus
2
94 m²
1/1
€ 18,211
Manufacture
Karelichy, Belarus
171 m²
1/1
€ 30,958
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
339 m²
€ 318,686
Manufacture
Smarhon, Belarus
17 m²
Price on request
Manufacture
Hozski sielski Saviet, Belarus
14 m²
Price on request
Manufacture
Sapotskin, Belarus
661 m²
1
€ 701,108
Manufacture
Hradno, Belarus
9 m²
€ 409,739
Manufacture 6 rooms
Hradno, Belarus
6
1 882 m²
2
€ 582,739
Manufacture
Zelva, Belarus
562 m²
2
€ 54,632
