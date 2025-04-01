Show property on map Show properties list
Manufacture Buildings in Tracciakouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Manufacture 1 936 m² in Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture 1 936 m²
Minojty, Belarus
Area 1 936 m²
Number of floors 1
$200,000
Manufacture 1 345 m² in Minojty, Belarus
Manufacture 1 345 m²
Minojty, Belarus
Area 1 345 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a fully operational administrative and utility building in the area of ​​the vil…
$110,000
