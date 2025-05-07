Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Zabalocki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Garage

Cottages with garage for sale in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus

1 property total found
Cottage in Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Zabalocki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
In a picturesque place, not far from the Yukhnovsky reserve, the cottage of ST "Harvest 2002…
$20,000
