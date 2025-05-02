Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 99 m²
For sale wooden house in the village of Zavadichi, 56 (hutor), Grodno district, Vertelishkov…
$19,500
House in Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vercaliskauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 248 m²
On sale is a great house near Neman in Pos. Coastal (8 km from Grodno).The total area of the…
$100,000
