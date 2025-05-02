Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vawkavysk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

Vawkavysk
6
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Vawkavysk, Belarus
4 room house
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
A good cottage in Volkovysk on the street is sold. Medvedev. Built in 2000 from brick. The …
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Vawkavysk, Belarus
House
Vawkavysk, Belarus
Area 44 m²
A part of a house with a separate entrance, entrance and garage is sold. Central water supp…
$17,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go