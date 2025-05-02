Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vawkavysk District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

Vawkavysk
6
House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Apartment in Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Klejnikauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 18 m²
Part of a residential building in the Brest region (1/2 share). Technical part of the house …
$12,000
Leave a request
House in Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Matykalski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 58 m²
Residential house in Brest district. 1996 p. 1 floor General.SNB - 57.7 sq.m., General. - 57…
$36,000
Leave a request
House in Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Gajnenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place in Syroevshchyna. The house is for sale with all the f…
$32,000
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 219 m²
An apartment building in Brest. 1995 2 floors, attic, basement. General.SNB - 297.5 sq.m., t…
$179,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 6/6
We offer you a stylish two-level three-bedroom apartment with renovation a few minutes walk …
$114,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 13/13
1-bedroom apartment, Brest, Stafeeva Street, 2009 p., 13 / 13 brick, 49.7 / 49.7 / 21.2 / 11…
$60,500
Leave a request
House in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 71 m²
A house. 1960 B.C. Brest. Construction timber / wooden trim / slate. Foundation: tape prefab…
$60,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Atolina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Atolina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
Stylish, staffed and comfortable 1-bedroom apartment, fully ready for occupancy.I have to gr…
$59,900
Leave a request
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 160 m²
For sale is a two-storey brick house located in the gp Radoshkovichi on Pl Gastello.The area…
$93,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartment in the quiet center of Minsk near the metro station "Plat. Y. Kolos". Brick house …
$70,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Muhavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 9/10
3-room apartment, Brest, Griboyedov Street, 2014, 9 / 10 panel, 79,9 / 76,7 / 47,4 / 10,4, b…
$84,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 9/19
For sale one-bedroom apartment with repair and furniture Alibegova str. 22.Ready to live.Yea…
$89,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Vawkavysk District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go