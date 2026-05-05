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Residential properties with garden for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

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Dziescanski sielski Saviet
28
Azierski sielski Saviet
17
Uzda
13
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet
7
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18 properties total found
House in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 165 m²
Fairytale plot on fairytale street Residential house for sale in d. Basmanovka The plot is …
$198,000
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House in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 369 m²
For sale a comfortable and comfortable dream house by the water! 30 km from MKAD (Slutsk dir…
$230,000
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House in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
For sale a house 15 minutes drive from Minsk at the price of a one-room apartment. The house…
$77,900
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CoexCoex
House in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
House for sale in the village of Sorokovshchyna, Minsk region, Uzden district, Ozersky distr…
$33,400
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House in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 387 m²
Sold 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Slutsk direction Minsk region, Uzden district, Deschen…
$145,000
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5 bedroom house in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 3
A comfortable and well-appointed dream home by the water is for sale! 30 km from the Moscow …
$230,000
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Kolasin ValleysKolasin Valleys
Cottage in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 350 m²
For sale cottage in der. Alekhovka, 44 km from MKAD in the Slutsk direction. The plot of 25 …
$79,000
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House in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale dacha in ST "Science-Plus" 40 km from the Moscow Ring Road, Slutsk direction, Uzden…
$13,500
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House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Agrostead with 3 houses on a plot of 12.8 acres in a picturesque place with houses equipped …
$71,500
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House in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
For sale a land plot with a garden house in the village "Contact" in the Uzden district, Des…
$9,500
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House in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a cozy cottage 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Uzden district in the ST "Dub…
$12,000
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House in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
In D. Mäkota on sale unfinished preserved structure.Video review on request.Pile foundation.…
$29,599
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House in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in the / t "Tourist-Uzda", Deschensky village council, Uzden distr…
$13,500
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House in Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Azierski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
For sale a residential house for year-round living in 25 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the…
$85,000
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House in Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dziescanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
A unique place for rest, fresh air, forest hikes and silence! ❤️Plot in private property wit…
$6,500
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Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
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House in Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Uzdzienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
For sale a good, good house in the village of Zabolotye, Minsk region, Uzden district, Uzden…
$34,000
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in Uzda, Belarus
Uzda, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Excellent offer for those who are looking for an apartment with their own plot, garage, outb…
$31,150
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House in Karaliova, Belarus
House
Karaliova, Belarus
Area 80 m²
Ready to move in a house near Minsk! ❤️Ready for occupancy house in the village of Korolevo,…
$64,900
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram

Property types in Uzda District

apartments
houses

Properties features in Uzda District, Belarus

with Garage
with Swimming pool
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