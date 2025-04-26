Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Uzda District, Belarus

Uzda
5
Slabadski selski Savet
3
13 properties total found
3 room apartment in Karaleva, Belarus
3 room apartment
Karaleva, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious apartment for sale with renovation in the village of Korolevo, Parkovaya St., 2. Uz…
$46,500
Apartment in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale half a house in the suburbs of Minsk in the village of Passes. Minsk region, Uzden …
$6,200
4 bedroom apartment in Vojkava, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Vojkava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
In the picturesque village of Gorodok, on the Central Street, 1, there is a spacious four -r…
$38,500
4 room apartment in Kuhcicy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Kuhcicy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 2/2
Spacious apartment 50 km from MoscowThe apartment is located in the village of Kukhtichi in …
$34,000
4 room apartment in Vojkava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vojkava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
In the picturesque village of Gorodok, on Central Street, 1, there is a spacious four-room a…
$38,500
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Excellent offer for those who are looking for an apartment with their own plot, garage, outb…
$31,250
2 room apartment in Hotland rural council, Belarus
2 room apartment
Hotland rural council, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/2
Free apartment surrounded by nature, no one registered, clean sale, keys on the day of the t…
$10,500
Apartment in Uzda, Belarus
Apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Apartment in the suburb of Minsk!! We offer an amazing place to live and relax in one of the…
$9,500
2 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in the suburbs of Minsk! We offer an amazing place to live and relax in one of the…
$9,500
4 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
4 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
I will sell a 4-bedroom two-level apartment of 75.7 square meters, in a modern microdistrict…
$48,950
3 room apartment in Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale spacious bright 3-room apartment with excellent layout ( all rooms are insulated, l…
$8,000
3 room apartment in Uzda, Belarus
3 room apartment
Uzda, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy apartment in the center of the city of Uzd. Minsk region., Sovetskaya str., …
$43,500
4 room apartment in Vojkava, Belarus
4 room apartment
Vojkava, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/2
Four-room apartment in the cozy village of Gorodok! ❤️ Spacious four-room apartment, ready f…
$29,500
