Residential properties for sale in Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus

House in Magilna, Belarus
House
Magilna, Belarus
Area 184 m²
House for sale on the first coastline of the river Neman in ag. Gravely. Minsk region, Uzden…
$18,500
House in Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
We offer a good house in Stalbivshchyna. Minsk region, Uzden district, 69 km from Moscow Rin…
$11,500
House in Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 227 m²
House in Prusinovo, Uzdensky district, Nemansky S/s! 80 km. from Moscow Ring Road!The Slutsk…
$6,000
3 room apartment in Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Nemanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale spacious bright 3-room apartment with excellent layout ( all rooms are insulated, l…
$8,000
House in Magilna, Belarus
House
Magilna, Belarus
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold on the first coastline of the Neman River in Ag. Mogilly.   Minskobl., Uz…
$18,500
