Pool Houses for sale in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus

3
3 properties total found
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
A country house with a plot of land in an emergency went on sale. The house is absolutely re…
$67,500
Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
Cottage in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale a cozy house made of virgin timber d. Sarnatskoe- The plot is completely fenced off…
$189,000
