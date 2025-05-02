Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus

3
9 properties total found
Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 304 m²
On sale house (80% readiness) in ST Star. Made of a ceramsite block of 400 mm on the foundat…
$119,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
There's video surveillance at ST.A flat, well-kept plot of 5.63 acres in private property + …
$9,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
The price is radically reduced for a residential house in the village of Kalniki Smolevichsk…
$25,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
A house in the village of Hotenovo. Additional plot of 45 acres, for personal subsidiary far…
$19,900
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House for sale in the village of Mgle, Smolevichy district, in the Moscow direction. ‼️From …
$13,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with all communications, in the Moscow direction.The place is loca…
$23,500
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
A solid house for sale in an elegant place. Two large rooms on the ground floor of 33m2 and…
$39,000
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Spacious house for sale with a plot of -9 acres + 5.94 acres as a gift.The area of the house…
$16,200
