Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Usazski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus

cottages
3
House Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
House for sale in the village of Mgle, Smolevichy district, in the Moscow direction. From th…
$19,800
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a house with a plot of 25 hundred in a picturesque place, surrounded by reservoirs …
$11,500
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
A country house with a plot of land in an emergency went on sale. The house is absolutely re…
$67,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Usyazh, Belarus
Cottage
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 198 m²
The house was commissioned in 2024.The roof is soft shingles. Walls - gas silicate blocks-40…
$149,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in S/T "Chaika-81" in a picturesque place.Video review of the cottage:…
$13,400
Leave a request
Cottage in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
For sale a cozy house made of virgin timber d. Sarnatskoe- The plot is completely fenced off…
$189,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
There's video surveillance at ST.A flat, well-kept plot of 5.63 acres in private property + …
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Only 47 km from Minsk in the Moscow or Logoi direction, and you find yourself in a quiet cor…
$9,900
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
The price is radically reduced for a residential house in the village of Kalniki Smolevichsk…
$25,900
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
House for sale in the village of Mgle, Smolevichy district, in the Moscow direction. ‼️From …
$13,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 28 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in ST Sutoki 47 km from Moscow in the Moscow direction.The place i…
$6,500
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
I will sell a country house made of timber in a picturesque place!I will sell a house in Ant…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with all communications, in the Moscow direction.The place is loca…
$23,500
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 88 m²
A solid house for sale in an elegant place. Two large rooms on the ground floor of 33m2 and…
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a plot with a village house in the village of Yuzefovo, 39 km from the Moscow Ring …
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Usyazh, Belarus
House
Usyazh, Belarus
Area 70 m²
In the picturesque village of Shpakivshchyna, surrounded by nature and only 35 kilometers fr…
$50,000
Leave a request
House in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Usazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Spacious house for sale with a plot of -9 acres + 5.94 acres as a gift.The area of the house…
$16,200
Leave a request

Properties features in Usazski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go