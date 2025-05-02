Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Belarus
  Stowbtsy District
  Residential
  House
  Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

Rubazevicki selski Savet
9
Zaamnauski selski Savet
8
Stowbtsy
3
Nalibacki selski Savet
3
11 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
A atmospheric residential building is sold, located on the banks of the Neman River, in the …
$74,000
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Contract number with the agency 12/2 of 2025-04-28
$18,000
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in Ag. Sloboda. On a high foundation, a wooden house was built, with an are…
$15,500
House in Zadvore, Belarus
House
Zadvore, Belarus
Area 93 m²
House for sale on the outskirts of Columns ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious land plot and garag…
$32,900
House in Dzeraunanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzeraunanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Sold 77 km from the Moscow Ring Road, the Brest Borok, the Stolbtsovsky district, the villag…
$44,900
House in Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
For sale a cozy house with furniture for year-round living in Otseda, 59 km from Moscow Ring…
$37,000
House in Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale is an atmospheric residential house located on the bank of the Neman River, in the …
$74,000
2 bedroom house in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Tired of the city bustle? Want to retire away from civilization, enjoy the aroma of needles …
Price on request
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 311 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsy. …
$95,000
House in Litva, Belarus
House
Litva, Belarus
Area 88 m²
The perfect home for rest and life ❤️ Cozy log house with fireplace and picturesque plot onl…
$47,000
House in Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale wooden house 65 km from the city of Minsk, on the Grodno highway! The village is re…
$17,500
