Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Rubazevicki selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
For sale a garden house with an attic with a total area of 64 sq.m. in ST "Green Island", 55…
$18,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Tired of the city bustle? Want to retire away from civilization, enjoy the aroma of needles …
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Contract number with the agency 12/2 of 2025-04-28
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
I will sell a warm, cozy cottage, which is located in a forest. The area is well maintained,…
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A dacha is for sale in the garden partnership "Kolos KGB RB" near Kolosovo p., Stolbtsovsky …
$15,700
Leave a request
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Offer for those who appreciate peace, clean air and relaxation in nature! For sale cottage 5…
$4,800
Leave a request
House in Tonava, Belarus
House
Tonava, Belarus
Area 33 m²
House for sale in the village of Tonovo, Stolbtsovsky district. 58 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale cottage in / t "Sokol" Stolbtsovsky district, 57 km from the Moscow Ring Road in th…
$14,700
Leave a request
House in Rubazevicy, Belarus
House
Rubazevicy, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale is a wooden unfinished capital structure on 25 acres of land in a picturesque place…
$26,900
Leave a request
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Cozy two-level cottage in a picturesque corner! ❤️ For sale a wonderful two-level cottage, w…
$4,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский

Properties features in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go