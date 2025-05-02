Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

Rubazevicki selski Savet
9
Zaamnauski selski Savet
8
Stowbtsy
3
Nalibacki selski Savet
3
35 properties total found
House in Saskouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Saskouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Sale of house in the village of Tulenka Kolettsovsky district - tree, roof - cipher, year of…
$15,000
3 bedroom house in Stowbtsy, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
A atmospheric residential building is sold, located on the banks of the Neman River, in the …
$74,000
House in Saskouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Saskouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
A house with a plot in the village of Najdenovichi is for sale. This is a great place for lo…
$22,000
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Contract number with the agency 12/2 of 2025-04-28
$18,000
House in Zaamnae, Belarus
House
Zaamnae, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 2
A house with   a plot 20 cells: Stolbtsovsky district, Devamny section of 20 acres, is in …
$21,000
House in Dzeraunanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzeraunanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 62 m²
For sale a house ready to live in a large residential town in Khotova. There is a store in t…
$7,900
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in Ag. Sloboda. On a high foundation, a wooden house was built, with an are…
$15,500
House in Zadvore, Belarus
House
Zadvore, Belarus
Area 93 m²
House for sale on the outskirts of Columns ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious land plot and garag…
$32,900
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 220 m²
A new house for sale under a clean finish with a garage and sauna. Distance from MKAD 68 km.…
$59,900
House in Rubazevicy, Belarus
House
Rubazevicy, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale is a wooden unfinished capital structure on 25 acres of land in a picturesque place…
$26,900
House in Dzeraunanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzeraunanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Sold 77 km from the Moscow Ring Road, the Brest Borok, the Stolbtsovsky district, the villag…
$44,900
House in Peratoki, Belarus
House
Peratoki, Belarus
Area 72 m²
Sold in a picturesque place, with good access roads house, with communications (gas, water).…
$10,999
House in Starasverzanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Starasverzanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
Cozy house in the picturesque village of Skomoroshki! Wooden house, lined with brick, on a …
$15,000
House in Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
On sale is a house located in a picturesque place "Nalibok Forest". Petrylovichi is a villag…
$59,000
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 20 m²
Offer for those who appreciate peace, clean air and relaxation in nature! For sale cottage 5…
$5,000
House in Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
For sale a cozy house with furniture for year-round living in Otseda, 59 km from Moscow Ring…
$37,000
House in Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale in ST Forest 1992, Stolbtsovsky district.The house was built in 2002. The total are…
$19,600
House in Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 144 m²
For sale is an atmospheric residential house located on the bank of the Neman River, in the …
$74,000
2 bedroom house in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Tired of the city bustle? Want to retire away from civilization, enjoy the aroma of needles …
Price on request
House in Stowbtsy, Belarus
House
Stowbtsy, Belarus
Area 311 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, Stolbtsy. …
$95,000
House in Nalibacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nalibacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a residential house with repair, bathroom and bath in d. Ponds, in the very center …
$20,000
1 bedroom house in Visnavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Visnavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
In the village of Golovlenitsa, the Stolbtsovsky district is sold   5/8 shares in the right …
Price on request
House in Mikalaeuscyna, Belarus
House
Mikalaeuscyna, Belarus
Area 55 m²
In the homeland of Y. Kolas, with fascinating views of the river Neman, a house with all com…
$19,900
House in Novy Sverzan, Belarus
House
Novy Sverzan, Belarus
Area 72 m²
We offer to your attention an isolated apartment in a house with a land plot of 8.61 acres, …
$8,000
House in Nalibacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nalibacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
For sale is a small but very cozy house with a plot in the heart of Nalibok Forest. The name…
$13,500
House in Zaamnae, Belarus
House
Zaamnae, Belarus
Area 51 m²
For sale a residential house at the address: Minsk region, Stolbtsovsky district, ag. Zayamn…
$30,000
House in Tonava, Belarus
House
Tonava, Belarus
Area 33 m²
House for sale in the village of Tonovo, Stolbtsovsky district. 58 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$9,000
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
I will sell a warm, cozy cottage, which is located in a forest. The area is well maintained,…
$9,000
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A dacha is for sale in the garden partnership "Kolos KGB RB" near Kolosovo p., Stolbtsovsky …
$15,700
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale cottage in / t "Sokol" Stolbtsovsky district, 57 km from the Moscow Ring Road in th…
$14,700
Properties features in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
