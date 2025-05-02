Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Stowbtsy District, Belarus

Rubazevicki selski Savet
9
Zaamnauski selski Savet
8
Stowbtsy
3
Nalibacki selski Savet
3
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Contract number with the agency 12/2 of 2025-04-28
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Slabada, Belarus
House
Slabada, Belarus
Area 52 m²
A house for sale in Ag. Sloboda. On a high foundation, a wooden house was built, with an are…
$15,500
Leave a request
House in Dzeraunanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzeraunanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
Sold 77 km from the Moscow Ring Road, the Brest Borok, the Stolbtsovsky district, the villag…
$44,900
Leave a request
House in Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 97 m²
On sale is a house located in a picturesque place "Nalibok Forest". Petrylovichi is a villag…
$59,000
Leave a request
House in Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 146 m²
For sale a cozy house with furniture for year-round living in Otseda, 59 km from Moscow Ring…
$37,000
Leave a request
House in Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zaamnauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale in ST Forest 1992, Stolbtsovsky district.The house was built in 2002. The total are…
$19,600
Leave a request
House in Nalibacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nalibacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
For sale a residential house with repair, bathroom and bath in d. Ponds, in the very center …
$20,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Visnavecki selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Visnavecki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 44 m²
Number of floors 1
In the village of Golovlenitsa, the Stolbtsovsky district is sold   5/8 shares in the right …
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Mikalaeuscyna, Belarus
House
Mikalaeuscyna, Belarus
Area 55 m²
In the homeland of Y. Kolas, with fascinating views of the river Neman, a house with all com…
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Nalibacki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Nalibacki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 29 m²
For sale is a small but very cozy house with a plot in the heart of Nalibok Forest. The name…
$13,500
Leave a request
House in Tonava, Belarus
House
Tonava, Belarus
Area 33 m²
House for sale in the village of Tonovo, Stolbtsovsky district. 58 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$9,000
Leave a request
House in Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Rubazevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 79 m²
For sale cottage in / t "Sokol" Stolbtsovsky district, 57 km from the Moscow Ring Road in th…
$14,700
Leave a request
House in Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Litvenski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 70 m²
For sale wooden house 65 km from the city of Minsk, on the Grodno highway! The village is re…
$17,500
Leave a request

