  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Smalyavichy District
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Smalyavichy District, Belarus

5 properties total found
Manufacture 595 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture 595 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Area 595 m²
Production base, Smolevichi, TorgovayaPloshchad 594.8 St. м² the site of 54 hundred parts, b…
$220,000
Manufacture 297 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Manufacture 297 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 9
Area 297 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a paint shop building in the Smolevichi district, Zadomlya village. 297 m2 on a plot…
$77,800
Manufacture 560 m² in Čarnicki, Belarus
Manufacture 560 m²
Čarnicki, Belarus
Rooms 25
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
50 km from Minsk, in the Smolevichi district, a building of the processing industry is sold …
$375,000
Manufacture 890 m² in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Manufacture 890 m²
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Area 890 m²
A woodworking production base is offered for sale) in ag.Sloboda Smolevichi district of the …
$800,000
Manufacture 1 000 m² in Smalyavichy, Belarus
Manufacture 1 000 m²
Smalyavichy, Belarus
Rooms 10
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a detached building with its own territory (industrial and warehouse with office pre…
$183,000
