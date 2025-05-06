Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Slonim District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Slonim District, Belarus

Slonim
15
Zyrovicki selski Savet
3
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house on Kirova Street is for sale. The house has gas heating, central water, light, loc…
$10,800
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house built in 1968 on Karbyshev Street is for sale. The ceiling height is about 2.6 m. Th…
$14,800
1 bedroom house in Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy, village house in a quiet, environmentally friendly, picturesque place is sold. th…
$4,900
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale part of the house (3k apartment) with a separate entrance along the street. Pushkin…
$8,000
House in Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a cozy, wooden house in a quiet, environmentally friendly, picturesque place. The…
$4,900
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house on the street is for sale. Vilna, consisting of two large rooms and one smaller, w…
$15,300
