  2. Belarus
  3. Slonim District
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Slonim District, Belarus

Slonim
28
Zyrovicki selski Savet
3
34 properties total found
3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale 3-room apartment on Brest street. The apartment, with a total area of 54.3 sq.m., is…
$29,500
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 111 m²
For sale brick, two-level house with an area of 157 square meters., on Zagorodnaya street. T…
$65,900
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 71 m²
House for sale in Slonim, 3rd Vilnius. Grodno region, Slonim district. One-storey house bui…
$8,802
Leave a request
4 room house in Zyrovicy, Belarus
4 room house
Zyrovicy, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
Location: agricultural settlement Zhirovichi, Sobornaya street. Within walking distance is t…
$14,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2 apartment on the street. Komsomolskaya, 3.The total area is 41.3 square meters.Th…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Paulauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Paulauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
On sale house in Petrolevici, near Slonim. The house has two spacious rooms, a large kitchen…
$10,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale one-room apartment on the street Krasnoarmeyskaya on the 4th floor of a brick house…
$14,500
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale residential house on Bagration lane 2015 built. Convenient and practical layout of …
$49,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2 apartment on the street. Komsomolskaya, 3.The total area is 41.3 square meters.Th…
$17,890
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
The house on Kirova Street is for sale. The house has gas heating, central water, light, loc…
$10,800
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house built in 1968 on Karbyshev Street is for sale. The ceiling height is about 2.6 m. Th…
$14,800
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale two-bedroom apartment with modern renovation. The apartment is located on the 8th f…
$33,500
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Warm one-storey brick house for sale. Leosheni. Total area -114 sq.m., residential-74, kitch…
$42,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale one-room apartment on the 2nd floor of a 5-storey monolithic house with a good area…
$20,500
Leave a request
House in Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
Area 86 m²
For sale a single-storey wooden house with a block extension in Ag. Zhirovichi. From the tow…
$25,000
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 185 m²
For sale a comfortable two-storey house on Vinogradova street (Ryshchitsy district) Slonim. …
$74,500
Leave a request
House in Zyrovicy, Belarus
House
Zyrovicy, Belarus
Area 109 m²
“A house is being sold in the agricultural town of Zhirovichi on Sadovaya Street, on a plot …
$19,000
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 95 m²
One-storey house on the banks of the Shara River on Vilenskaya Street (Lobazovka district) i…
$13,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale 2 -room apartment on the street. Ershova, d.8. A rational layout with separate rooms…
$22,300
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 136 m²
For sale multi-level, brick house on Volnoye Lane, with a total area of 136.0 sq.m.. The hou…
$68,000
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 62 m²
Half of the house on Krasnoarmeyskaya Street is for sale, opposite the new Shore shopping ce…
$12,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
Number of floors 1
A cozy, village house in a quiet, environmentally friendly, picturesque place is sold. th…
$4,900
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/9
One-bedroom apartment for decoration in the LCD "Vogue"Minsk, Independence Avenue, 88In the …
$85,000
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 4-room apartment on the 4th floor of a 5-storey monolithic house with a good area a…
$43,000
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 44 m²
For sale part of the house (3k apartment) with a separate entrance along the street. Pushkin…
$8,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment on the street. Brest 91 in a panel house on the 5th floor/5…
$24,700
Leave a request
House in Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzeraunouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 47 m²
For sale a cozy, wooden house in a quiet, environmentally friendly, picturesque place. The…
$4,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a cozy, warm house in the heart of the city. The house is fully prepared for living…
$61,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 4-room apartment in a blocked residential building on the street South, 35.The apar…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 70 m²
One-storey residential house for sale. Soviet 4. The total area of the house is 69.9m2, resi…
$26,500
Leave a request

