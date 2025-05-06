Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Slonim District
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Slonim District, Belarus

Slonim
15
Zyrovicki selski Savet
3
6 properties total found
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 104 m²
For sale residential house on Bagration lane 2015 built. Convenient and practical layout of …
$49,900
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A house built in 1968 on Karbyshev Street is for sale. The ceiling height is about 2.6 m. Th…
$14,800
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 114 m²
Warm one-storey brick house for sale. Leosheni. Total area -114 sq.m., residential-74, kitch…
$42,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 185 m²
For sale a comfortable two-storey house on Vinogradova street (Ryshchitsy district) Slonim. …
$74,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 167 m²
For sale house mansard type, located along the Sinnichkin. The house provides everything tha…
$89,500
House in Slonim, Belarus
House
Slonim, Belarus
Area 133 m²
A 2-storey building is sold in elephant along Maxim Gorky Street. The total area of ​​the ho…
$47,900
Properties features in Slonim District, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
