Apartments for sale in Slonim District, Belarus

3 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
3 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale 3-room apartment on Brest street. The apartment, with a total area of 54.3 sq.m., is…
$29,500
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2 apartment on the street. Komsomolskaya, 3.The total area is 41.3 square meters.Th…
$18,000
1 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale one-room apartment on the street Krasnoarmeyskaya on the 4th floor of a brick house…
$14,500
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2 apartment on the street. Komsomolskaya, 3.The total area is 41.3 square meters.Th…
$17,890
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale two-bedroom apartment with modern renovation. The apartment is located on the 8th f…
$33,500
1 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale one-room apartment on the 2nd floor of a 5-storey monolithic house with a good area…
$20,500
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 2/5
On sale 2 -room apartment on the street. Ershova, d.8. A rational layout with separate rooms…
$22,300
1 bedroom apartment in Slonim, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/9
One-bedroom apartment for decoration in the LCD "Vogue"Minsk, Independence Avenue, 88In the …
$85,000
4 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 4-room apartment on the 4th floor of a 5-storey monolithic house with a good area a…
$43,000
2 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale a cozy 2-room apartment on the street. Brest 91 in a panel house on the 5th floor/5…
$24,700
4 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a cozy, warm house in the heart of the city. The house is fully prepared for living…
$61,500
4 room apartment in Slonim, Belarus
4 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 87 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 4-room apartment in a blocked residential building on the street South, 35.The apar…
$55,000
Apartment in Slonim, Belarus
Apartment
Slonim, Belarus
Area 48 m²
On sale half of the house in the status of 3-room apartment on the street. Karbysheva. The h…
$14,500
