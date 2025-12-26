Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Saskouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 56 m²
House for sale in Starina (Smolevichi district of Minsk region). Extreme plot in the village…
$28,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go