Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Saskouski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
Comfortable and warm apartment for the family in an environmentally friendly place. The hous…
$17,000
Leave a request
House in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
We present to your attention a ready-made cottage in CT Chabarok! It is located 55 km from t…
$12,500
Leave a request
House in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Sale of house in the village of Tulenka Kolettsovsky district - tree, roof - cipher, year of…
$15,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes