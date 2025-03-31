Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
We present to your attention a ready-made cottage in CT Chabarok! It is located 55 km from t…
$12,500
House in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Sale of house in the village of Tulenka Kolettsovsky district - tree, roof - cipher, year of…
$15,000
Properties features in Saskouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

