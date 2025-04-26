Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Salihorsk District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Salihorsk District, Belarus

Salihorsk
79
Starobin
10
Cyrvonaa Slabada
4
Krasnadvorski selski Savet
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Cyzevicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Three-bedroom apartment with a plot in Kulaki ❤️Welcome to a cozy and spacious three-bedroom…
$26,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Salihorsk District, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go